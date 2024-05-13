Cell C and Telkom knock Vodacom SA service revenue

Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub has said that the company’s decline in quarterly service revenue growth was due to renegotiated roaming deals with Cell C and Telkom.

The Vodacom Group released its annual financial results for the 2023/24 financial year, declaring a full-year dividend that missed expectations.

Between 1 April 2023 and 31 March 2024, Vodacom’s South African business generated R61.6 billion in service revenue, up 2.8% from the R60 billion reported over the same period the year before.

Vodacom also said its 0.7% fourth-quarter service revenue growth reflected a decline in other service revenue “as a result of pressure on wholesale revenue”.

In a media briefing on Monday, Joosub clarified this remark.

“That comes from negotiating some of the roaming deals with Telkom and Cell C, where we’ve effectively given them back the rates,” Joosub said to a question.

Following a major overhaul of its balance sheet, Cell C changed its strategy to not compete with Vodacom and MTN on mobile network infrastructural investment.

South Africa’s cellular giants invest R10 billion annually into network infrastructure.

Instead, it would buy wholesale network capacity from MTN and Vodacom.

Cell C explained that this would change its major costs from capital expenditure to operational expenditure.

Cell C then moved its contract and broadband customers to Vodacom’s network.

This agreement allows Cell C customers to roam on Vodacom’s network coverage.

MTN provides Cell C with a “virtual radio access network” for its prepaid and mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) subscribers. These MVNOs include FNB Connect and Capitec Connect.

Cell C completed its full network migration in June 2023.

Although it no longer operates its own infrastructure, Cell C said it increased its network coverage and service quality through these deals.

Like Cell C, Telkom entered a roaming deal with Vodacom in 2019 that would allow customers to use 2G, 3G, and 4G.

Telkom initially had a roaming agreement with MTN, which the Vodacom deal replaced.

However, Telkom then entered another deal with MTN, saying that its subscribers would dynamically roam both major networks.