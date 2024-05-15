Win R3,000 Cash – Take the 2024 Marketing Budget and ROI Survey

Broad Media is promoting its 2024 Marketing Budget and ROI Survey.

The 2024 Marketing Budget and ROI Survey will gather valuable insights into South Africa’s marketing landscape, and which marketing channels are the most effective.

The results of the survey will be available to all BusinessTech readers in a free report, and by taking part you stand a chance to win R3,000 cash.

To enter the competition to win R3,000 in cash, you must:

Standard competition rules apply.