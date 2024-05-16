Karooooo reports strong growth

Karooooo released its unaudited fourth quarter results for the period ended 29 February 2024, revealing a sharp increase in Cartrack subscribers, subscription revenue, and operating profit.
Subscription revenue grew by 18%, from R794 million in Q4 2023 to R953 million in Q4 2024, while subscribers increased by 15%.
Karooooo noted that the relative increase drops to 15% on a constant currency basis.
Cartrack subscribers increased from 1.71 million in Q4 2023 to 1.97 million in Q4 2024. It also reported a 65% increase in net Cartrack subscriber additions.
Karooooo also released its unaudited full-year results for 2023/2024, revealing record operating profit for the company.
Its operating profit grew by 18% to R1.043 billion from R882 million in the 2022/23 financial year, while its earnings per share grew by 24% to R23.85
Looking at Cartrack specifically, operating profit grew by 17% to R1.069 billion.
This was accompanied by a 17% increase in subscription revenue, from R3.01 billion in 2022/23 to R3.54 billion in 2023/24.
“We believe Karooooo is well positioned for growth,” the company said.
“We operate in a growing and largely underpenetrated market, with strong demand coming from customers needing to differentiate and digitalise themselves.”
Looking ahead, the company set guidance for the 2024/25 financial year with the following targets:
- Grow Cartrack’s subscriber base to between 2.2 million and 2.4 million;
- Grow Cartrack subscription revenue to between R3.9 billion and R4.15 billion;
- Grow Cartrack’s operating profit margin by 27% to 31%; and,
- Increase Karooooo’s earnings per share to between R27.50 and R31.00.
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.