The Internet Solutions mafia

In 1993, a group of friends started a little company called The Internet Solution that would change South Africa forever.

Founded just as the World Wide Web was taking off, The Internet Solution was one of the first commercial Internet service providers in South Africa.

It was co-founded by university friends Ronnie Apteker, Thomas McWalter, and Philip Green, with Alon Apteker and David Frankel joining soon thereafter.

As Alon tells it, his brother had bankrupted the company fairly quickly and asked him to invest some of his savings into the business.

“Leading up to that, I just saw this intensity of Ronnie,” said Alon.

“He kept feeding me articles, and there was a point where he actually showed me a mainstream article — Time Magazine, I think — and that was when I really properly understood what Ronnie was doing was part of a momentous shift,” Alon said.

The Internet Solution would eventually rebrand to Internet Solutions and sell to Dimension Data. NTT has since bought Dimension Data.

Much like the “PayPal Mafia”—which includes Peter Thiel, Elon Musk, Reid Hoffman, Max Levchin, and South African Roelof Botha—many of Internet Solutions’ founders invested their windfalls in various new ventures.

These have gone on to varying levels of success, from revolutionising network security to billion-dollar IPOs.

David Frankel

Frankel remained at Dimension Data following its acquisition of Internet Solutions, participating in its £1.8-billion IPO on the London Stock Exchange in 2000.

He had deferred admission to Harvard Business School’s MBA programme twice since 1993 and finally continued his studies in 2001.

After graduating in 2003, he funded several companies founded by his classmates.

These included Site Advisor, Brontes, OPower, Volaris, New Dawn Satellite, Context Optional, TrialPay, Hunch, and Olo. All of these companies were either acquired or went public.

Frankel also established the Founder Collective venture fund with other successful entrepreneurs, including Bronto founders Eric Paley and Micah Rosenbloom.

According to the Founder Collective website, their investments have included:

BuzzFeed

Codecademy

Firebase — acquired by Google

Flourish — acquired by Canva

Font Awesome

HelloPeter

MakerBot

Periscope — acquired by Twitter

Pocket — acquired by Mozilla

Scroll — acquired by Twitter

Skillshare

StackExchange — acquired by Prosus

Suno

Uber

Venmo — acquired by PayPal

Waitroom

YouNow

Philip Green

Green went on to help found Pipex SA for Datatec, which would later invest in and become UUNet Internet Africa.

Verizon acquired UUNet and traded as Verizon Business in South Africa, which was later sold to MTN.

Green also co-founded DataSecure, iSecure, and Information Security Architects (ISA), where he is technical and executive director.

Alon Apteker

After selling Internet Solutions to Dimension Data in 1998, Alon joined the board of DDH, serving as executive director until 2001.

He co-founded and served as executive chairman of Akeso Clinics in 2010. Akeso became South Africa’s largest private psychiatric hospital group before it was sold to Netcare Holdings in 2018.

In late 2018, Alon invested in Lincoln City Football Club.

He is also a more-than-avid bridge player, regularly representing South Africa at an international level since 2004.

Ronnie Apteker

Of the Internet Solutions mafia, Ronnie Apteker remained at the company the longest after the Dimension Data acquisition.

However, he also funded and founded many other ventures over the years.

In 2003, Apteker and a bunch of stand-up comic friends came up with a plan for a show called Laugh Out Loud to boost the art form in South Africa while raising money for Reach for a Dream Foundation.

He had also produced his first movie in 2002 called Purpose, and Laugh Out Loud would also be made into a one-hour special broadcast on TV.

Since then, Apteker has produced over twenty more movies, including several comedies like Crazy Monkey Presents…Straight Outta Benoni, Footskating 101, Material, Nothing for Mahala, and Catching Feelings.

His latest credit on IMDB is 2023’s Courting Anathi, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

His profile lists a film called Marlboro Drive as in production. Rather than a comedy, this promises to be an action movie in which an everyday citizen turns the tables on hijackers and becomes a vigilante.

In 2006, Apteker and Frankel invested in the online store WantItAll.co.za, which provided an Amazon.com import service in South Africa.

Apteker became a partner in the video game company Room 8 Studio in 2013. It now produces game art for studios worldwide.

In 2016, he invested in Thinkst Applied Research, founded by Haroon Meer. Thinkst develops the highly successful Canary honeypot tools used in network security deployments globally.

He is currently an advisor at 10Guards and Pygio in Kyiv, Ukraine.