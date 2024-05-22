Woolworths starts selling Apple products, laptops, and gaming consoles online

Woolworths has started listing various tech products on its website, including smartphones, accessories, gaming consoles, laptops, and tablets.

It has called the electronics section of its online store “WConnect”.

Additionally, according to an SMS to customers, the retailer has opened Apple kiosks at its Menlyn Park and Sandton City stores.

Woolworth’s WConnect page appears to be a relatively new addition to the website. The Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine shows that it has been around since at least mid-January 2024.

However, it didn’t list any products until recently. As of 2 April 2024, the WConnect page listed no products and only one brand partner — RealMe.

Its brands have grown to include Samsung, Huawei, Sony, Nokia, Hisense, Honor, Xiaomi, and Vivo.

“With over 100 Connect counters across the country, you can now shop Woolworths WConnect online,” Woolworths says.

“Whether you’re a multitasking mogul or capturing your moments in stunning detail, we’ve got the perfect device to match your lifestyle.”

Categories listed on the webpage include wearable technology, cellular accessories, gaming, and laptops and tablets. It also lists brand-specific smartphone deals on the main page.

Under the wearable technology category, it sells a range of smartwatches, fitness bands, earbuds, and headphones from brands like Sony, Samsung, Huawei, and Apple.

Gamers can order various consoles online through WConnect, including slim versions of the PlayStation 5 Digital and Disc edition and the PlayStation 4.

It also sells the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. However, it lists only one gaming accessory — a PlayStation 5 DualSense Glacier White Controller.

Woolworths customers can choose from the 13-inch MacBook Air and various HP laptops in the laptops and tablets category.

The retailer also lists various Samsung and Alcatel tablets.

In the SMS sent to customers about its Apple Kiosk at Menlyn Park and Sandton City, Woolworths also promises discounts for large purchases.

“Get R1,600 off when you purchase any Apple products for R10,000 or more and pay with your Woolies card in a single transaction before 30 June.”

MyBroadband asked Woolworths for further information about its online WConnect store and Apple Kiosks, but it did not immediately respond to a request for comment.