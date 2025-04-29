Naspers and Prosus appoint permanent CFO

The boards of Naspers and Prosus have approved Nico Marais’s appointment as the group’s chief financial officer (CFO) with immediate effect.

Marais has been serving as the interim CFO of the Prosus and Naspers Group since December 2024.

He will join the Naspers board as the financial director with immediate effect. He will join the Prosus board following the annual general meeting in August 2025, subject to shareholder approval.

He has over 25 years of experience in financial management within the group, having previously served as general finance manager. During this time, he played a role in several key initiatives.

These included the successful listing of Prosus, the unwinding of the cross holdings, the execution of current open-ended share repurchases, and Prosus’ debt capital market activities.

Marais is a qualified Chartered Accountant with an Honours Degree in accounting from Stellenbosch University.

“On behalf of the Boards of Prosus and Naspers, I am delighted to confirm the appointment of Nico as Group CFO on a permanent basis,” said Prosus and Naspers chair Koos Bekker.

“He brings invaluable expertise and experience to the role, which he has built up over more than two decades with the Group.”

Bekker added that he has built a strong working relationship with CEO Fabricio Bloisi, which he said puts the group in good stead for the next phase of its growth journey.

The Naspers and Prosus Group confirmed that Marais’ remuneration will be disclosed in the 2025 Naspers integrated annual report, which is expected to be published around 23 June 2025.