The man who transformed a South African newspaper business into a trillion-rand tech giant — without taking a salary

South Africa’s third-richest person — Koos Bekker — is widely regarded as the man who transformed Naspers from a South African media house into a multi-national tech giant.

Bekker was born in Potchefstroom in 1952 and raised on a mielie farm near the North West town.

His family later moved to Heidelberg in Gauteng. While attending the Hoër Volkskool Heidelberg, he excelled in academics and extracurricular activities.

Bekker matriculated at the top of his class with distinctions in Afrikaans, English, Maths, and Physical Sciences.

During the 1970s, he studied for his undergraduate and honours degrees in law at Stellenbosch University before completing his LLB at the University of Witwatersrand.

While he initially worked as a state prosecutor, he soon surmised that law would not be his ideal career path and moved into advertising.

Bekker and his wife, Karen Roos, sold their house and borrowed money to relocate to New York during the early 1980s.

During those years, Bekker studied for a Masters in Business Administration at the Columbia Business School.

His experience abroad would be pivotal in the first of his two most important contributions to Naspers’ evolution — the founding of M-Net.

Exposure to HBO inspired Bekker to bring pay-TV to South Africa. The platform introduced the concept of selling a premium channel to viewers for an extra monthly fee.

Bekker sent a copy of his MBA thesis describing the idea of M-Net with contributions from friends Cobus Stofberg and Jac van der Merwe to Naspers CEO Ton Vosloo in 1984.

At that point, Naspers was primarily a print-focused news and lifestyle company and was getting its advertising revenue hammered by SABC free-to-air TV.

While Vosloo had already suggested launching a privately-owned TV channel to compete with the public broadcaster, its main source of revenue would have been commercials.

Convinced by Bekker’s plan, Naspers acquired a 26% share in Electronic Media Network Limited — shortened to M-Net — which provided Bekker with the necessary funding to launch the service in 1986.

By its second year in operation, M-Net was already profitable. Its growing subscription revenue enabled investment in appealing content, including live sports and investigative documentaries.

Over the next decade, M-Net evolved into MultiChoice, which rolled out satellite broadcaster DStv as the first direct-to-home digital pay-TV service outside the US.

Taking the reins at Naspers

Koos Bekker, Naspers chair

Bekker’s immense success with M-Net and MultiChoice won him the appointment as Naspers CEO in 1997.

As a testament to his commitment to growing the company’s profits, he stopped taking a salary, bonus, or other perks in 1999.

Instead, he opted to receive stock options that would vest over time. That meant his financial success would be linked directly to the company’s performance and returns other investors were receiving.

In 2001, Bekker would make his second instrumental decision at the company — buying a 46.5% stake in Chinese firm Tencent for $32 million (R266 million).

The decision came after Hans Hawinkels — appointed by Bekker as MIH Asia CEO — identified Tencent as a major opportunity to boost Naspers while stationed in Hong Kong.

While Naspers’ executive management was sceptical about the deal after other investments in Chinese Internet ventures had failed to bring in good returns, Hawinkels was adamant it would deliver the goods.

After Hawinkels convinced two major Tencent shareholders to sell their stakes in the company, Bekker got the deal over the line with Naspers’ shareholders.

The timing was perfect, with Tencent breaking even for the first time in the same month that Naspers invested in the company.

The funding provided Tencent with a major boost to develop new technologies and expand its products to become one of the world’s biggest tech players.

As of 2024, Naspers’ stake in Tencent was worth roughly $100 billion (R1.83 trillion).

Over the following years, it would evolve beyond its original QQ messaging software to create WeChat, China’s most popular super app, and take a significant stake in Epic Games.

Bekker stepped down as CEO in 2014 and became chairman of the company. On his departure as CEO, Naspers’ market capitalisation stood at roughly $45 billion, about 3,667% greater than in 1997.

Naspers spun off Bekker’s key to the Naspers kingdom, MultiChoice, into its own company in 2019. Had it not been for his pay-TV play, Naspers would likely not have been able to acquire its Tencent shareholding.

As of early May 2025, Forbes estimated Bekker’s net worth at $3.4 billion (R53 billion), making him South Africa’s third-richest person.