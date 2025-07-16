Amazon and Microsoft on a hiring spree in South Africa

Two multinational tech giants, Amazon and Microsoft, are hiring in South Africa. The former lists 63 available full-time positions, including several internships and graduate programmes.

The companies have long histories in South Africa, with Microsoft, the oldest, first opening local offices in Johannesburg in 1993.

Microsoft lists four available positions across several categories. The roles include a cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) finance manager for the African cluster markets and an education account manager.

It is also looking for a security specialist sales lead and a sales specialist director for the Europe, Middle East, and Asia (EMEA) region.

The global tech firm recently announced plans to invest an additional R5.4 billion to expand South Africa’s data centre capacity.

Microsoft President Brad Smith announced the investment at the company’s “Building an AI Economy” event in Bryanston, Johannesburg, on 6 March 2025.

The injection is in addition to Microsoft’s existing R20.4 billion infrastructure investment, and Smith said the additional funding would be used to build out and expand South Africa’s data centre capacity.

“It is a very important step for Microsoft,” he said.

Smith said Microsoft’s investment was critical to bolstering South Africa’s AI capabilities, adding that data centres are critical to AI as they harness data to develop and train models.

“Just like you can’t have electricity without a power station, you can’t have AI without data centres,” he said.

Amazon’s cloud business, Amazon Web Services (AWS), has operated in South Africa for several years. In 2004, it formed its first local team, led by South African Chris Pinkham, in Cape Town.

The team was responsible for developing AWS’s Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2), which has been critical to the company’s growth. Some of the roles on offer relate to AWS’s EC2 division.

Amazon expanded its presence in the country in 2015 when it opened AWS offices in Johannesburg. It has also established customer service operations in South Africa, serving various markets.

Despite the company’s long-lasting presence in South Africa, it only launched a local e-commerce platform — the most well-known aspect of Amazon’s operations — in May 2024.

The online retail giant lists 63 full-time positions in South Africa, spread across several categories, including Software Development, Data Science, and Sales.

It also lists several positions related to its South African marketplace, such as vendor, account, and supply chain managers.

The tables below list the most recent available positions at Amazon and Microsoft across various job categories in South Africa.

Given Amazon’s large number of listings, we split the job ads into various categories. The full list of jobs is available on Amazon’s website.

Available jobs at Amazon in South Africa

Available Jobs at Microsoft in South Africa