The forgotten Musk brother who is also super rich

While the world is fixated on Elon Musk and his performance on the global business stage, many forget that he has a younger brother who has also done incredibly well for himself.

However, Kimbal’s path diverged from his brother’s after their first major business venture, finding his passion in food and community outreach.

According to Forbes, he had accumulated a net worth of $900 million (R16 billion) as of April 2025, thanks to small stakes in Elon’s two largest companies, SpaceX and Tesla.

Kimbal Musk, born in 1972, is one year younger than Elon and grew up in the same household with their younger sister, Tosca, and parents, Errol and Maye, in Waterkloof, Pretoria.

Like his brother, Kimbal attended high school in Pretoria before leaving to study overseas in Ontario, Canada, a year after Elon had made the same move.

Kimbal describes his time in South Africa as constantly living in fear of violence, given the apartheid regime.

“I was a teenager in the late 1980s, during the fall of apartheid, when South Africa was a country where human life was not valued,” Kimbal told the Lex Fridman Podcast.

Once in Canada, Kimbal enrolled in a business degree at Queen’s University, where he graduated in 1995.

Kimbal’s business career kicked off while he was still in university. In 1994, he managed a house painting business called College Pro, earning $15,000 in his first year and $35,000 in his second.

1994 was also the year that he and Elon teamed up with Greg Kouri to start Global Link Information Network, which would eventually become Zip2.

The business initially provided businesses in Palo Alto, California, with an Internet presence by linking their services to searches and providing directions.

Its first system was built using a free geographic information system database combined with a Palo Alto business database.

In 1996, Mohr Davidow Ventures gave the company $3 million, and it changed its name to Zip2. The company then began selling software packages to newspapers to build their own directories.

In the following two years, Zip2 added 160 newspapers to its client base, trademarking “We Power the Press” as its slogan. It also offered an online directory, calendar, and emails alongside its core offering.

In 1999, Compaq Computer acquired the business for $305 million, with Kimbal netting $15 million from the transaction.

While his brother used his earnings to move on to other tech ventures, such as X.com, which would eventually merge and become PayPal, Kimbal pursued culinary arts.

After leaving Elon in California, he moved to New York, where he enrolled in the French Culinary Institute. This led him to open a community bistro called The Kitchen in Boulder, Colorado.

The Kitchen, which was opened in partnership with chef Hugo Matheson and artist Jen Lewin, also has locations in Denver and Chicago.

Building community gardens

Ever since launching The Kitchen in Boulder, Kimbal and Matheson have supported the Growe Foundation’s efforts to plant school gardens in the community.

During this time, Kimbal served as the CEO of advertising network One Riot, a position he held until WalmartLabs acquired it in 2011.

After the stint at OneRiot, he and Matheson started The Kitchen Community, a nonprofit organisation that helped create Learning Garden classrooms in schools nationwide.

These gardens aim to connect children to real food by teaching them an understanding of healthy eating and the environment, which is tied to existing school programs.

In 2012, The Kitchen Community built 26 of these gardens in Colorado, 16 in Chicago, and 12 elsewhere in the country.

As a result, they were granted $1 million by Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel that year to install another 80 in schools around the city.

By 2015, The Kitchen Community had built its 200th Learning Garden at a high school in Los Angeles and went on to plant another 60 by the end of the year.

The following year, he founded Square Roots, which grows fresh, local greens in climate-controlled, AI-equipped shipping containers.

In 2019, The Kitchen Community renamed itself Big Green, having partnered with nearly 600 schools by this point.

Having served as a director of his brother’s aerospace company, SpaceX, since its establishment in 2002, Kimbal decided to step down in 2022.

That same year, he acquired Intel’s light drone division and co-founded Nova Sky Stories, a light drone company for which he is currently the chief executive.

Elon (left) and Kimbal Musk (right)

Kimbal (left), Tosca (middle), and Elon Musk (right)

Kimbal, Maye, and Elon Musk

A Square Roots container with basil