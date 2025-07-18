The daughter of a South African Cabinet minister who launched Uber for domestic workers

Aisha Pandor is one of the co-founders and the director of SweepSouth, an on-demand online platform for domestic cleaning services in South Africa, boasting over 250,000 customers.

The company says the platform has more than 6,500 active home services professionals and receives a steady flow of bookings to support them.

Since its launch in 2014, SweepSouth has received numerous awards, including the PriceCheck Tech and e-Commerce Award for Best Female Tech or e-Commerce Entrepreneur in 2016.

Speaking at DisruptAfrica in 2016, Janice Johnston, lead investor at Vumela Fund manager Edge Growth, described SweepSouth as the “Uber of cleaning in South Africa”.

“Uber is a great example of such innovation, and we think SweepSouth is the Uber of cleaning in South Africa,” said Johnston.

“The exciting job creation opportunities which the SweepSouth platform provides professional cleaners, is an important attribute of the investment for the Vumela Fund.”

In 2017, it received two awards: the World Economic Forum’s Breakthrough Female Innovators Award and the Heavy Chef Top 5 Most Exciting South African Start-Ups.

A year later, SweepSouth received the South African Venture Capital Association Industry Award, followed by the Forbes Africa Women’s Innovation Award in 2020.

The most recent accolade SweepSouth received was being listed among FastCompany South Africa’s Most Innovative Businesses in 2021.

Pandor was born in exile in Botswana in 1985 to anti-apartheid activist parents Naledi (the former minister) and Sharif. She remained in Botswana until just before her fifth birthday.

Her family moved to Cape Town, South Africa, as apartheid was ending, and Pandor recalls humanity, racial equality, freedom, and equity being highly valued in her family life.

Pandor said her early schooling years were tough growing up in a mixed-race family. In an interview with News24’s Drum, she said she felt she wasn’t “black enough” for most South Africans.

At the same time, she said she was “too black for the Muslim community” in South Africa. However, she recalled her parents encouraging her to embrace being different.

Pandor completed her childhood education and secondary schooling in the Western Cape, and after graduating from high school, she was accepted into the University of Cape Town.

She completed a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology and Biochemistry from 2003 to 2005, before completing her PhD in Human Genetics in 2011.

In the final year of her PhD, Pandor also received a business management qualification from the University of Cape Town’s Faculty of Commerce.

She was named Class President and received nine class medals out of 11 subjects. These class medals were awarded to the top student in each class.

Founding SweepSouth

After completing her studies, Pandor worked as a business analyst for Accenture between February 2012 and September 2013.

During this time, she worked as a general business analyst in management consulting, assisting with performance management and digital strategy at a prominent African telecoms firm.

Pandor also assisted with big spend commodity supply chain management at one of the world’s three largest gold mining companies.

She recalls hating being an employee and resigned from Accenture in September 2013 to pursue her own business ideas.

“My husband also resigned because he was facing similar challenges,” she told Drum.

She co-founded SweepSouth with her husband, Alen Ribic, in January 2014. Ribic served as the company’s chief technology officer until June 2021.

According to Pandor, the initial idea, ShiftSouth, was to create a marketplace for tourist activities in South Africa. However, the idea didn’t resonate with her.

It was only when she and Ribic experienced difficulty in finding someone to care for their young daughter that the idea of SweepSouth came to be.

“Between 2014 and 2023, I led SweepSouth to become one of the most prominent start-ups in South Africa,” Pandor wrote on her personal blog.

“Venture-backed, our company was the first South African start-up to be accepted into the 500 Start-ups accelerator based in Silicon Valley.”

She also said that in addition to South Africa, SweepSouth has launched in Kenya and Nigeria, and operates in Egypt after it acquired home services start-up FilKhedma in 2022.

Since co-founding Sweepsouth, Pandor has taken on other challenges. She served as a board member for BusyMed from April 2022 to April 2023 and is a Venture Partner with E4EAfrica.

She and Ribic co-founded Pandora Health, an AI-driven precision health platform for women with chronic conditions, in October 2022, where she remains CEO.

Aisha Pandor with her mother Naledi Pandor Aisha Pandor’s husband and SweepSouth co-founder Alen Ribic representing the company at an expo Aisha Pandor accepting an award for SweepSouth at the Southern African Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (SAVCA) Industry Awards in 2018