South African Bitcoin and crypto payments company in R7.2 million funding round

South African crypto payments provider MoneyBadger, which provides the systems Pick n Pay uses to accept Bitcoin, has closed a $400,000 (almost R7.2 million) pre-seed funding round.

The raise was led by P1 Ventures, a venture capital company with deep African fintech exposure, along with three angel investors who are also involved in the Bitcoin and crypto space.

“MoneyBadger was formed when Pick n Pay wanted to add Bitcoin payments to its point-of-sale systems,” said MoneyBadger CEO Carel van Wyk.

“Thanks to advances in Bitcoin payments technology, specifically the Bitcoin Lightning network, we were able to deliver a working prototype that performed phenomenally well.”

Pick n Pay introduced Bitcoin as a payment method at all of its stores nationwide in February 2023 through a partnership with MoneyBadger (then called CryptoConvert).

MoneyBadger had rolled out its CryptoQR platform across Pick n Pay’s entire store footprint, allowing shoppers to make Bitcoin payments using the Lightning network.

Pick n Pay’s national rollout of CryptoQR followed the expansion of its Bitcoin payments trial to 39 stores in November 2022.

The full rollout included PnP Express and Pick n Pay Clothing. Shoppers can also buy airtime, electricity, flight and bus tickets, and pay municipal bills with Bitcoin at the till.

Van Wyk said the system proved to be super-reliable and faster and cheaper than “tap-to-pay” using a credit card.

MoneyBadger has also integrated with the Binance, Luno, VALR and AltCoinTrader wallets. At the same time, Luno, VALR, Blink, and Aqua have integrated MoneyBadger’s proprietary QR scanning technology.

Since then, Van Wyk, who co-founded cryptocurrency exchange Luno, and Carl Kritzinger, founder of FireWorks, have assembled a world-class team of builders, operators, and crypto-native specialists.

Ben Blaine, head of growth, is a seasoned founder and former marketing specialist at SnapScan, one of South Africa’s earliest fintech success stories.

Brent Peterson, head of legal and compliance, is a leading authority in crypto regulation and currently chairs the Crypto Asset Association of South Africa.

Jacques Marais, a full-stack engineer with deep experience in infrastructure and payments systems, rounds out the team.

“Today, consumers can use Bitcoin and other crypto assets to pay for groceries and a wide selection of value-added services, from airtime and electricity to bills and travel tickets,” said Van Wyk.

“Since launching, transaction volumes have grown to over $83,000 (roughly R1.4 million) monthly, serving thousands of crypto spenders nationwide.”

Van Wyk said Bitcoin has grown substantially since 2022 from around $40,000, to over $108,000 in June and reaching over $120,000 in July.

“We don’t see this growth slowing, which makes the Bitcoin adopter market an attractive one for retailers and merchants,” said Van Wyk.

Bitcoin spendable at scale

Deven Moodley, executive head of Pick n Pay’s value-added services, financial services, and mobile division, said the retailer sees over R1 million in cryptocurrency transactions every month.

“Crypto payments fit into our Ways2Pay strategy of giving more customers mechanisms to pay in our stores,” Moodley said.

“We are excited to partner with MoneyBadger as we continue on our journey to an economy that is more inclusive and less dependent on cash.”

Last week, MoneyBadger announced a partnership with Ecentric, a payments provider managing transactions for two-thirds of South Africa’s listed retailers.

The companies said their partnership brings Bitcoin payments into everyday retail. Consumers can pay with crypto at major retailers using existing QR code infrastructure, while merchants receive payment instantly in rands.

Through such partnerships, MoneyBadger said it was targeting payment providers for large, Tier 1 retailers, online e-commerce payment gateways and QR-based payment networks.

“This funding round, partly funded in Bitcoin, helps us to accelerate these partnerships, and expand our well-established service to more consumers, more merchants, more use-cases and more countries,” said Van Wyk.

“We envision a future where you can buy anything and everything with Bitcoin.”

P1 Ventures managing partner Hisham Halbouny said that while the West debates crypto regulation, MoneyBadger is making Bitcoin spendable at scale.

“We are backing this incredible team because they’ve lived the problem, built in the trenches, and are now scaling a solution that reimagines everyday payments in Africa,” said Halbouny.

“Carel and Carl are building infrastructure with deep technical and domain expertise. We believe the future of crypto utility will be written here in Africa.”