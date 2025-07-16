The South African serial entrepreneur who sold his gift card business for over R500 million and went into blockchain and AI

Vinny Lingham is a South African serial tech entrepreneur who has launched and sold several ventures, ranging from blockchain and AI projects to digital gift cards.

His success in the industry earned him a spot on the South African renditions of Shark Tank and the Dragons’ Den.

Lingham attended Hudson Park High School in East London, matriculating in 1996 and securing a place at the University of Cape Town.

He enrolled in a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Information Systems in 1997. However, he said he did not complete the course and dropped out in 1999.

Lingham went on to obtain an Honours degree in E-commerce from the University of South Africa in 2001.

At the time, he worked as a business analyst for Commerce One, which operated online auctions focusing on business-to-business e-commerce.

However, this only lasted a few months, and he soon moved to work in the same position for Dimension Data subsidiary Miraculum.

After a 9-month stint, Lingham moved to Osiris Trading, where he gained valuable e-commerce experience running the business’s pay-per-click marketing department.

Having worked there for just shy of two years, he decided to venture out on his own and founded IncuBeta in 2003, an incubator and investment firm focused on digital marketing solutions.

At the same time, Lingham founded Clicks2Customers, a search engine marketing company that became a subsidiary of IncuBeta.

Lingham was CEO of Clicks2Customers until 2007. Interface Holdings later acquired the company, which has since rebranded as NMPi.

After leaving the helm of Click2Customers, he moved to Silicon Valley and founded a platform that allowed users to build websites without coding skills, called Yola, formerly known as SynthaSite.

While Lingham was CEO, the business secured over $30 million from several funding rounds and served millions of users.

However, he had not forgotten about his home country and, in 2009, co-founded The Silicon Cape Initiative with Justin Stanford.

The project aimed to “bring together local and foreign investors, the brightest technical talent, and the most promising entrepreneurs to foster the creation and growth of world-class IP start-up companies.”

Gift cards, blockchain, and AI

Like most of his ventures, Lingham didn’t stay at Yola for too long and soon returned to his e-commerce roots by launching Gyft, a digital gift card platform.

The business, which used an app to allow users to organise, shop for, and send gift cards to each other, received $7.5 million in backing from Google Ventures and David Sacks.

One of the platform’s standout features at the time was its early adoption of Bitcoin as a means of payment.

Gyft would be acquired by fintech player First Data in 2014 for over $54 million, more than R500 million at the time.

After working for First Data for a year, Lingham co-founded Civic, a blockchain-based identity verification platform, with fellow South African Jonathan Smith in 2015.

The company offers clients a tokenised identity solution for the verifiable web that is fast and developer-friendly.

Following his success on the international business stage, Lingham was selected as a Dragon on Dragon’s Den South Africa in 2015 and a Shark on Shark Tank South Africa the following year.

Lingham accounted for 40% (R2.8 million) of the Sharks’ total investments during the first season of Shark Tank in 2016.

His investments during the season included Comfy Mummy Rocking Chairs, Numberwise, Augmentors, Thursdays Swimwear and Lingerie, and Ice Cream Ninjas.

Lingham soon moved on to other projects, becoming the general partner of MultiCoin Capital, an investment firm that focuses on crypto, tokens, and blockchain companies, in 2017.

While at MultiCoin Capital, Lingham led the seed investment round for the blockchain platform Solana and served as an advisor to the project.

Other projects within his portfolio included Render, a blockchain-based rendering platform and Filecoin, a decentralised storage network.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Lingham launched another venture called Rumi.ai, which offers users AI features for virtual meetings.

Under Rumi.ai, he launched Waitroom, a virtual meeting platform that limits the length of the virtual interaction. The longest meeting is 30 minutes, and the shortest is 30 seconds.

Most recently, Lingham co-founded Praxos Capital Management, a crypto hedge fund aiming “to deliver high-yield returns while protecting capital in the high-risk crypto money markets.”