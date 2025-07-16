Shake-up at company that powers well-known online shopping delivery services in South Africa

Shiplogic, the platform end-to-end logistics software-as-a-service platform behind well-known couriers, has separated from Bob Group in a strategic move to pursue new growth opportunities.

Bob Group said the unbundling enables it to focus on its e-commerce ecosystem, which includes Bob Shop, Bob Pay, Bob Go, and Bob Box.

Shiplogic was created to address the need for modern courier technology in South Africa. It enables merchants to streamline their shipping processes by accessing multiple couriers on a single platform.

It offers a range of features from map-based automation to real-time tracking, and says its platform sets a new standard for logistics software in South Africa.

Shiplogic was initially incubated within Bob Group, with CEO Andy Higgins forming part of the Shiplogic team. However, it has now separated from the company.

“This strategic move enables each company to double down on its core strengths and pursue new growth opportunities with greater clarity,” Bob Group said in a statement.

“Today, Shiplogic supports prominent couriers, including the likes of The Courier Guy and Internet Express, and has evolved into a mature, independent business.”

It added that the separation enables Shiplogic to focus on advancing its technology and delivering deeper, independent support for courier companies.

“We can now sharpen our focus and accelerate innovation to serve the industry better by optimising operations, reducing costs, and enhancing delivery experiences,” said CEO Cornel Rautenbach.

Shiplogic plans to achieve these goals through continuous innovation, top-tier support, and long-term partnerships.

“We’re extremely grateful for the growth, lessons, memories, and friendships made within Bob Group, and we look forward to continued collaboration in the future,” added Rautenbach.

Regarding Bob Group, the unbundling enables a renewed focus on its e-commerce platform, spanning Bob Shop, Bob Pay, Bob Go, and Bob Box.

“The Shiplogic team has left an indelible mark on Bob, not just through the technology, innovation, and execution behind Ship Logic, but through the people and the spirit they have contributed,” said Higgins.

“This isn’t really a goodbye, just the beginning of a new chapter for both companies.”

The Bob Group CEO is confident of Shiplogic’s future success under Rautenbach’s leadership, and described the unbundling as a “proud parent moment”.