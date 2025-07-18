South Africa’s first large “reverse coal mining” plant fires up

South African startup B10 Char is set to begin operations at a $2-million (R35.7 million) biochar plant in Mpumalanga after finishing construction of the facility earlier this week.

Biochar is being touted as a potential carbon-capturing solution. The product is made similarly to charcoal by heating wood and other biowaste above 400°C in an oxygen-deprived oven.

In addition to wood chips, biochar can be produced from biowaste, including food and plant waste, agricultural residue, and animal waste, as its starting ingredients.

Although suitable as a heating source for cooking, its main purpose is as a soil additive with water and nutrient retention benefits, essential for farmers in drought-prone countries like South Africa.

In addition to its agricultural and carbon emissions-reduction potential, biochar has applications in steel and concrete production, improving asphalt road surfaces, and soil quality at closed mines.

B10 Char has established its first biochar production facility on the site of the former Brondal railway station, about 20km from Nelspruit.

It previously planned to open the plant in the first quarter of 2025, but several unexpected factors delayed the process.

Firstly, the delivery of the pyrolysis plant from China took longer than anticipated. Secondly, the deployment process was time-consuming.

It required transporting 13 shipping containers from Durban to the site. Many parts of the plant also had to be lifted with a 120-tonne crane for deployment in the staging area.

A truck driver carrying the 30-tonne pyrolysis kiln caused another delay when he drove onto a muddy road in pursuit of breakfast on the morning it was supposed to be positioned on its concrete structure.

The company first had to use the 120-tonne crane to lift the kiln off the truck and allow it to get unstuck. One of the trucks with another load was also involved in a minor accident.

Before that, the driver also had to take a long detour through Johannesburg because the kiln would not fit under bridges on the route directly to the location.

Cold test completed — with big announcement coming

B10 Char’s pyrolisis reactor B10 Char’s pyrolisis reactor B10 Char’s pyrolisis dryer B10 Char’s pyrolisis cooling ponds

Through April, May, and June, construction activities at the site saw the assembly of the pyrolysis plant, and pouring and levelling of the facility’s concrete floor,.

Last month, the plant was wired up and connected to an Eskom transformer. As an added touch, the company restored and reinstalled the original Brondal station sign.

In a recent progress update report, the company said it had successfully completed the plant’s first cold tests.

This included testing of all motors, fans, conveyor belts, hoppers, and other moving parts with wood chips from the adjacent sawmill moving through the process.

“We are learning to calibrate the motor speeds with our power feeds so that we can precisely control the biochar production once we turn the reactor on,” the company explained.

The plant will initially use these wood chips and other waste from the sawmill to produce its first biochar. As it stands, the materials are effectively useless to the sawmill and being burnt.

Instead of releasing carbon into the atmosphere, the pyrolysis process will turn it into a solid form that can be stored underground and used by plants for growth.

In a video posted on LinkedIn on Thursday, the company teased a big announcement with video clips that a fire in one of the pyrolisis chambers, suggesting the plant had begun manufacturing biochar.

B10 Char plans to produce 7,000 tonnes of biochar from 22,000 tonnes of biowaste in its first year of operation, offsetting 15,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

The company plans to sell its product to farmers and the agricultural industry in raw and “pre-charged” states.

In an interview with African Business, co-founder Philip Edmonds acknowledged that the biggest challenge will be convincing these buyers to make use of its product.

The company plans to offer “highly attractive” incentives to early adopters to test out the product so they can see its effects on their crops over a full cycle before buying.

The plant initially wants to generate revenue by selling carbon credits to businesses looking to offset their environmental impact.

If successful, the company will deploy another four or five pyrolysis plants on the same site of identical size. “It’ll be a cut and paste job,” Edmonds told African Business.