SAA reveals R431-million accounting error

South African Airways (SAA) has revealed that a major accounting error had led the airline to mistakenly believe it had made another annual profit in its last reported financial results.

The state-owned airline announced its audited annual results for the 2024 financial year (FY2024) during its Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, 17 July 2025.

The airline’s results came 10 months after it was supposed to send them to parliament. It explained that its financial statements initially showed a R71-million profit, down from R210 million in FY2023.

However, SAA’s auditors identified R431 million in sundry income for FY2024, which came from the derecognition of its business rescue credit obligations, as problematic.

The income should have been recognised as earnings in FY2023. The adjustment resulted in the profit for FY2024 swinging to a net loss of R354 million — a 270% decrease from the previous year.

Had the amount been reported correctly, SAA’s 2022/2023 results should have shown a much higher profit of more than R600 million.

That would have resulted in an even bigger year-on-year decrease in profit in its FY2024 results.

To address its accounting challenges, the SAA board has launched an Audit Health Plan to standardise key controls, expand internal audit capacity, and strengthen collaboration with external auditors.

The airline blamed its latest annual results performance on the rand’s volatility, which contributed a R415-million forex loss.

It also cited external factors, such as rising fuel costs and a shortage of aircraft, which increased leasing costs by 30% during the year.

Other impacts included the delayed delivery of budgeted aircraft, which reduced revenue and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

On an operational level, the airline recorded a 42% increase in flights. Despite the loss, SAA Group CEO John Lamola said the results reflected “significant progress” in SAA’s financial health.

“We have strengthened the channels of our revenue streams and cost containment measures,” Lamola said.

“We have a debt-free, asset-rich balance sheet that is supporting the steady growth of the airline and the recovery of SAA as a global aviation brand.”

First profit in more than a decade

John Lamola, SAA Group CEO

SAA’s 2023 financial year results surprised the public and industry, considering the airline last reported a profit in 2012.

However, an industry expert who preferred to remain anonymous told MyBroadband it was important to consider the context of the R210-million profit.

Firstly, the airline received a R27.6-billion bailout from taxpayers, which left it largely unencumbered upon exiting its business rescue in April 2021.

SAA also “appropriated” R511 million in revenue from Airlink ticket sales, which it collected as part of a franchise agreement between the airlines.

SAA notified Airlink that it would not honour the terms of the agreement after it was placed under business rescue.

While Airlink launched legal action to get the money back, the Supreme Court of Appeal was forced to dismiss the case based on the country’s business rescue laws.

Simply put, the court could not issue any ruling that would harm the prospects of a successful business rescue. SAA’s creditors also had to take a 92% haircut on the airline’s outstanding debt to them.

After considering the benefits above, the airline’s slide back into a full-year loss suggests that its turnaround is far from complete.

In addition, the R210-million profit recorded in 2023 makes up just 0.5% of the R48-billion in taxpayer bailouts the airline received from 2012.

If it had continued reporting that profit, it would take another 189 years to make up for its cost to the taxpayer, not accounting for currency depreciation.