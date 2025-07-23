R55-billion MultiChoice takeover deal clears big hurdle

The Competition Tribunal has approved the acquisition of South African pay-TV giant MultiChoice by French media conglomerate Groupe Canal+.

In a combined statement to shareholders on Wednesday, the companies said they remain on track to complete the transaction within the announced timelines, and before the long-stop date of 8 October 2025.

Canal+ offered to acquire MultiChoice at R125 per share after triggering the 35% mandatory buyout threshold in the South African Companies Act.

The company had been steadily buying up MultiChoice shares on the open market in a creeping takeover. Canal+’s mandatory offer valued MultiChoice at over R55 billion.

For the transaction to proceed, the companies needed approvals from the Competition Tribunal, JSE, Takeover Regulation Panel, Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa), and Financial Surveillance Department.

The deal will cost the French company over R30 billion in cash. While its offer was under consideration, it also continued buying MultiChoice shares.

The Takeover Regulation Panel’s latest report on Canal+’s shareholding was in May 2024, revealing a 45.2% shareholding.

MultiChoice and Canal+ said they have agreed to several conditions for the transaction to pass regulatory muster, including a robust package of guaranteed public interest commitments they proposed.

They said the package supports the participation of firms controlled by historically disadvantaged persons (HDPs) and small, micro and medium enterprises in the audio-visual industry in South Africa.

This package will maintain funding for local South African general entertainment and sports content, providing local content creators with a strong foundation for future success.

“The approval by South Africa’s Competition Tribunal marks the final stage in the South African competition process,” said Canal+ CEO Maxime Saada.

“It is a hugely positive step forward in our journey to bring together two iconic media and entertainment companies and create a true champion for Africa.”

Saada said he was excited about the potential the transaction unlocks for all stakeholders, notably South African consumers, creative businesses and the nation’s sporting ecosystem.

“The combined group will benefit from enhanced scale, greater exposure to high-growth markets and the ability to deliver meaningful synergies,” he said.

MultiChoice Group CEO Calvo Mawela echoed Saada’s sentiments, saying the announcement marks a significant milestone and is a major step forward for both companies.

“It reflects the strength of our strategic vision and our ongoing commitment to continue uplifting the communities where we operate,” Mawela said.

“We look forward to executing the remaining processes required to complete the transaction and to start building something extraordinary: a global media and entertainment company with Africa at its heart.”

MultiChoice restructuring

Calvo Mawela, MultiChoice CEO

MultiChoice and Canal+ will now undertake the process needed to implement the new company, which meets the requirements of all applicable laws, including the restrictions on foreign ownership and control.

The structure includes MultiChoice (Pty) Ltd (“LicenceCo”) being carved out of the MultiChoice Group and becoming an independent entity, majority owned and controlled by HDPs.

South African regulations stipulate that Canal+’s voting rights in MultiChoice South Africa be limited to 20%, a requirement for broadcasting licensees under the Electronic Communications Act.

Additionally, the transaction must meet Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) rules set out by Icasa, which says licensees must be 30% owned by historically disadvantaged individuals.

In addition to holding the operating licences for South Africa, LicenceCo will continue to contract with MultiChoice’s South African subscribers.

The remainder of the group’s video entertainment assets will remain part of the MultiChoice Group.

LicenceCo will be majority-owned by historically disadvantaged persons, as follows:

Phuthuma Nathi, which will ultimately hold a 27% economic interest

Two well-established black-owned and managed companies: Identity Partners Itai Consortium and Afrifund Consortium

A Workers’ Trust (ESOP)

Canal+ and MultiChoice said Identity Partners and Afrifund bring highly experienced leaders with great commercial and industry knowledge.

MultiChoice Group’s shareholding in LicenceCo will ultimately give it a 49% economic interest and 20% share of voting rights.

“MultiChoice Group will retain its existing 75% direct interest in MultiChoice South Africa, which will exclude LicenceCo. Phuthuma Nathi will similarly retain its existing 25% interest in MultiChoice South Africa,” the companies explained.

“LicenceCo will enter into various commercial agreements with MultiChoice Group subsidiaries in relation to the services currently provided to LicenceCo by other MultiChoice Group entities,” they said.

“These relate to, among other things, the provision of content, technology, subscriber management and support and other functions.”

Canal+ and MultiChoice assured that the transaction would not lead to any disruption for LicenceCo’s South African viewers.

“In time those subscribers will benefit from the additional content and technology investments envisaged by the MultiChoice Group, in its capacity as supplier to LicenceCo,” they said.