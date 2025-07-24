The major South African tech company giving shareholders a wild ride

Protea Capital Management founder and CEO Jean Pierre Verster has said that turnarounds like iOCO’s can yield a high return for investors who bought early and are willing to hang on for the ride.

However, he told BusinessDay TV there is much uncertainty about what has driven the business’s share price rise over the past year.

iOCO, formerly EOH, offers end-to-end IT and operational technology services across the African continent, partnering with companies such as Teraco, Google Cloud, Mimecast, and AWS.

Founded in 1998 by Asher Bohbot to provide technology services to businesses and government, it soon became one of South Africa’s most respected IT companies.

By 2012, it was the fifth-best performing stock on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with a compounded year-on-year growth rate of 45.2%.

In July 2015, EOH’s share price peaked at R172 with a market cap of R23.7 billion. However, things soon went south when the company began facing significant headwinds.

Bribery and corruption allegations emerged in 2017, and Bohbot, who had served as CEO since the company’s inception, stepped down in June of that year.

By December, EOH’s share price had dropped to below R50, a significant decrease from R171 the year prior.

Despite hiring a new CEO in 2018 to improve corporate governance, the company’s share price continued declining, and valuable assets were sold off to cover its R4.1 billion debt.

As a result, EOH lost R6 billion in revenue generation and turned to investors to finance its debt by implementing a R500 million rights offer.

By March 2024, EOH was trading at R1.08 a share, and Stephen van Coller, who had served as CEO, stepped down. It was time for the turnaround.

Marius de la Rey was appointed interim CEO, and the company was rebranded as iOCO, subsequently unveiling a new growth strategy. A new board was also appointed.

EOH’s profitability, equity, and revenue had been on a downward trend before De la Rey’s arrival. However, this soon changed, with profitability beginning to improve.

In February 2025, iOCO announced that Dennis Venter and Rhys Summerton were appointed joint CEOs, replacing De la Rey, who had left the company.

Upon making the appointments, iOCO said that the CEOs would not receive a fixed salary and that their compensation would be based on share price performance.

iOCO’s share price has increased by more than 100% over the last year, meaning shareholders have doubled their money.

The jury is still out

Jean Pierre Verster, Protea Capital Management founder

While iOCO’s share price has grown significantly over the past year, Verster said the company has yet to release financial results to substantiate this growth.

“There is a lot of uncertainty about whether the sharp increase in the share price is because of positive sentiment or operational improvements,” Verster said.

“I haven’t really seen the operational improvements yet. Personally, I would wait for the next few sets of results. If you don’t see a significant improvement, I would move on to something else.”

Verster said these turnarounds can result in high returns for investors. However, they also came with high levels of risk.

“Turnarounds are very interesting, and some of your best returns can come from buying a turnaround early,” he says.

“They can go up a lot, but it needs a successful turnaround for that to happen, which also means your starting point needs to be a terrible situation.”

Verster said that although iOCO’s turnaround started in a “terrible position” and appointed a new management team, it was still in its early stages.

“If there are significant improvements in the actual operating performance, then I’d say you could probably hang on for the ride a bit longer.”

iOCO share price

iOCO annual revenue

iOCO interim net income

iOCO net profit margin