The South African who went from university dropout to working with Netflix, Disney, and Showmax

Johnny Malepa, described as a rising force in the entertainment industry at just 25 years old, has worked with prominent multinational brands and streaming companies like Netflix and Disney.

He has achieved various accolades in the entertainment industry, including making Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Class of 2025 list and winning a Mail & Guardian 200 Young South Africa award in 2024.

He founded the Malepa Agency in January 2019, where he currently serves as managing and creative director. Since then, he has gained global recognition in the entertainment space.

Malepa was born in Tzaneen in Limpopo and spent his younger years growing up in the township of Ga-Kgapane, which he credits with igniting his passion for art, music, and design.

“At the age of eight, I discovered my love for art and spent countless hours drawing and using a paint app on the computer,” he said during an interview with GQ South Africa.

He added that his father asking him to help type work documents helped him develop his computer skills. Malepa’s passion for art rapidly evolved into music composition, production, and rapping in high school.

He later developed design skills, teaching himself video editing and photography to help promote his music. This led him to enrol in Information Technology at university.

However, Malepa dropped out of university during his third year for personal reasons — a decision he said was crucial to helping him develop his career.

He described it as a “blessing in disguise”, enabling him to focus on his career. However, he still intends to complete his studies.

From January to December 2019, Malepa worked as a freelance art director for Viacom, where he worked with brands like MTV and Comedy Central.

Malepa took on the role of multimedia designer at Trace, a global media and entertainment company, in June 2020. He remained in the position for just over two years.

Freelance art directing to working with global streaming giants

Malepa held various freelance art directing roles from January 2021 to September 2024, at companies like FCB Africa, Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, and YFM.

During this time, he worked with several prominent brands, including Absa, Toyota, MTN, McDonalds, Nestle, and Maggi.

Malepa took on a freelance creative director role at Sony Music Entertainment in March 2023, a position he still holds today.

He also currently serves as senior multimedia designer at Cheil, where he has represented South Korean tech giant Samsung. Malepa started as a senior multimedia designer in October 2024.

The rising entertainment star launched his own brand, the Malepa Agency, in January 2019, where he serves as managing and creative director.

The company’s portfolio includes work for brands like Netflix, Disney, Showmax, DStv, KFC, WWE, Apple Music, HBO, and Paramount+.

It has also worked with international music icons like Post Malone, The Weeknd, Rihanna, Drake, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Adele, Taylor Swift, and the late AKA.

“One of my proudest moments has been the work I’ve done for TV and radio channels, brands, and artists that I admired while growing up,” Malepa told Mail & Guardian.

“Being able to influence the media landscape and bring my unique perspective to the table while working with my favourites has been my proudest moment.”

Malepa also helped orchestrate a 10,000-person show called Orchestra on the Square, through which he executed a substantial rollout and was required to push boundaries.

“Success isn’t just about talent; it’s about strategic partnerships, meticulous planning and relentless execution,” he said.

He attributed his previous inspiration to two primary figures: AKA and Kanye West, adding that their artistry, creativity, and business know-how had “captivated him”.

“It’s been incredibly fulfilling to have had the opportunity to work with AKA and to cross paths with Kanye West,” he said.

“While I haven’t had formal mentors, I’ve been fortunate to encounter individuals along the way who have provided guidance and support, including the co-founder of Roc Nation and numerous others.”