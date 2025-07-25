The South African tech giant that went from hero to zero to hero

EOH was once one of South Africa’s most valuable companies, let alone tech businesses, ranking in the top five on the JSE.

However, after the company was found to have been involved in several instances of government corruption, the business’s share price plummeted from a peak of R172 to R1.08 in a matter of years.

Enterprise Outsourcing Holdings was founded in 1998 by Asher Bohbot, a Moroccan-born Israeli who had been working in South Africa since the 1980s.

Bohbot’s arrival in the country had come by chance after he was convinced to go on a two-week trip by a friend, who then decided not to go at the last minute.

Despite his friend flaking out, Bohbot went ahead with the trip, as he had already booked his flights. During his stay, he was introduced to a business owner looking to employ a chemical engineer.

This was a qualification Bohbot had, and before he knew it, he had agreed to stay for six months, which turned into a year. He then found himself committed to a South African future.

After working in the country’s corporate sector for some time and heading the logistics and IT department of PG Bison, Bohbot noticed a gap in the market and left to start his own business.

He realised that IT was becoming increasingly important in South African business operations, yet many saw this as daunting.

Thus, Bohbot founded Enterprise Outsourcing Holdings, later renamed EOH, to take on the IT responsibilities of these businesses and government departments, with PG Bison as its first customer.

It was listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in April 1998 and remained under the radar for the first decade or so of operations.

This was until 2009, when its revenue surpassed R1 billion and investors began taking notice. It went from trading at R5.30 a share in March to R7.70 in September.

It also increased its headline earnings per share to 120.7c from 30.7c over the six years prior. By 2012, EOH was the fifth best-performing company on the JSE, with compounded annual growth of 45.2%.

Over the next three years, with Bohbot still at the helm, the company’s market cap rose to R23.7 billion, and its share price peaked at R172.

In 2017, the company’s revenue reached R15 billion despite a slight dip in its share price over the prior two years, which had somewhat recovered.

However, this would mark the end of EOH’s rapid rise as one of South Africa’s major technology success stories and the start of its fall from grace.

The collapse and eventual recovery

Asher Bohbot, former EOH CEO

In 2017, the media began questioning contracts between EOH and several government departments, and soon, allegations of corruption arose.

These included claims that several government department tender bids had been rigged in EOH’s favour and that customers and suppliers were defrauded.

Soon thereafter, an EOH executive was implicated in a bribery scandal to obtain government contracts between 2015 and 2016.

That same year, Bohbot, who had been EOH’s CEO since its inception, stepped down, and Zunaid Mayet replaced him.

Bohbot’s departure triggered a significant loss of trust in the company, and the share price plummeted from R171 in December 2016 to under R50 a share in 2017.

Despite hiring former MTN executive Stephen van Coller as the new CEO in 2018 to improve corporate governance, the company’s share price continued to collapse.

To cover its R4.1 billion debt, EOH sold off several valuable assets, resulting in a loss of R6 billion in revenue generation and R8.4 billion in net asset value.

As a result, it turned to investors by implementing a R500 million rights offer, which helped with its debt problems. By March 2024, EOH was trading at R1.08 a share, and Stephen van Coller stepped down.

Marius de la Rey was appointed interim CEO, and the company was rebranded as iOCO, unveiling a new growth strategy. A new board was also appointed.

EOH’s profitability, equity, and revenue had been on a downward trend before De la Rey’s arrival. However, this soon changed, with profitability beginning to improve.

In February 2025, iOCO announced that Dennis Venter and Rhys Summerton were appointed joint CEOs, replacing De la Rey, who had left the company.

Upon making the appointments, iOCO said that the CEOs would not receive a fixed salary and that their compensation would be based on share price performance.

iOCO’s share price has increased by more than 100% over the last year, meaning shareholders have doubled their money.

However, Protea Capital Management CEO Jean Pierre Verster said the company has yet to release financial results to substantiate this growth.

Thus, it is uncertain whether the positive sentiment will be backed by operational improvement, which he said he has yet to see evidence of.

EOH / iOCO share price

iOCO revenue

EOH CEOs

Asher Bohbot (1998-2017)

Zunaid Mayet (2017-2018)

Stephen van Coller (2018-2024)

iOCO CEOs

Marius de la Rey (2024-2025)

Rhys Summerton (2025-)