The R6.4 billion tech industry legal case that quietly disappeared

iOCO, the technology firm previously known as EOH, has maintained total silence regarding questions about civil damages claims brought against former executives over alleged corruption for R6.4 billion.

In 2021, EOH announced it was suing its founder and former CEO, Asher Bohbot, and three other executives for a combined R6.4 billion.

EOH had filed civil claims against Bohbot, former EOH Mthombo executive Jehan Mackay, former CFO John King, and former EOH International CEO Ebrahim Laher.

It said it was pursuing R1.66-billion claims against Bohbot and King, a claim of R1.58 billion against Laher, and a R1.5-billion claim against Mackay.

These claims related to damage allegedly inflicted on EOH because they failed to deal with corruption at the company.

In addition to these four, EOH said it would target other executives, several companies, and their directors.

Former EOH CEO Stephen van Coller said the company’s board decided to pursue the perpetrators to see if they could recover any of the money.

Van Coller was appointed CEO in September 2018 and quickly had to begin cleaning up corruption at the company.

He later admitted that he had no idea how much bribery and corruption he would face when joining EOH.

Testifying at the Zondo Commission in 2020, he revealed that EOH paid millions to ANC politicians in donations and made irregular payments in exchange for lucrative tenders.

He revealed that EOH paid R865 million to subcontractors where there is no evidence of work done. There was also a lot of inappropriate gifting, sponsorships, and donations.

When EOH instituted legal action against its former leaders, Van Coller said the process involved an investigation, after which they asked Werksmans Attorneys for guidance.

Werksmans responded with a way forward, which EOH acted on. “It is now over to the lawyers, and they must do their job,” Van Coller said at the time.

“It is a process my management team and I had to go through as the board feels they have to follow their fiduciary duties to the shareholders.”

Avoiding blacklisting

Stephen van Coller, former EOH CEO

Shortly after announcing that the company had filed civil damages claims against the four former EOH executives, Van Coller revealed that they had to take legal action to avoid being blacklisted.

He said instituting criminal and civil proceedings against the previous EOH management formed part of its remedial actions to avoid being placed on the National Treasury’s restricted suppliers list.

The potential blacklisting was based on a Nexia SAB&T forensic audit report presented to Parliament, which was about the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) project.

The report identified brazen corruption, where EOH and State Information Technology Agency (Sita) executives colluded to manipulate the government’s procurement system.

The Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA) subsequently deemed the R409 million contract irregular.

Based on this report, Sita informed EOH that it was considering restricting the company from doing business with the public sector.

Van Coller said they disclosed the situation to National Treasury, Business Leadership South Africa, and EOH’s customers and obtained advice on how to proceed.

The advice included instituting criminal and civil proceedings against the previous EOH management and other alleged perpetrators of various wrongdoings.

“Actually, that was the last step we were told we had to do to ensure we did not get blacklisted,” he said. EOH would later admit that it was unlikely it would recover the money.

Criminal charges

On 5 June 2024, former sports minister Zizi Kodwa and former EOH Mthombo managing director Jehan Mackay were arrested on corruption charges relating to government’s dealings with EOH.

Kodwa resigned as minister the following day, and after initially returning to Parliament later that same month, he stepped down as an MP in late July.

Among the allegations the state pursued was that Mackay bribed Kodwa to influence the Sita contract. Both men denied the charges.

On 1 November, the Director of Public Prosecutions for South Gauteng withdrew the charges against Kodwa and Mackay.

In January 2025, Kodwa approached the Pretoria High Court to review and set aside the adverse findings and recommendations made against him by the Zondo Commission.

The ANC also closed its internal investigation into Kodwa and four other members of its National Executive Committee on 28 June 2025, clearing them of allegations related to State Capture.

While Mackay and Kodwa faced criminal charges that were subsequently withdrawn, there has been no word on the legal action EOH pursued against Bohbot and Laher. King passed away in 2021.

MyBroadband has repeatedly asked iOCO for an update on the cases, and the company has not responded to any of our queries.