Online shopping “game-changer” in South Africa

The Foschini Group says its e-commerce platform, Bash, has been a “game-changer” for the company, reaching over eight million downloads within three years of its launch.

The group released its annual integrated report for the 2024/25 financial year, stating that Bash is now considered the number one fashion and lifestyle retailer in South Africa.

“It has significantly strengthened the Group’s operating foundation and positioned us to drive future growth in the online space,” it said.

“Bash now has over eight million downloads and is considered the number one South African fashion and lifestyle retailer based on web and app traffic.”

South African e-commerce veterans Claude Hanan and Luke Jedeikin launched Bash in July 2022, bringing all TFG brands together in a single platform.

The company attributed much of its success to forward thinking and spotting the opportunity to launch an e-commerce platform at the right time.

“Two years ago, online retail was still emerging in South Africa. However, the rise of global pureplay competitors quickly shifted the market,” it said.

“Recognising this early, we invested in Bash, expecting it to break even in three years. Instead, we reached that milestone in just 18 months.”

It described reaching break-even as a significant milestone. During the financial year, its sales reached more than R2 billion, and the company is now focused on scaling the platform profitably.

It also hoped to unlock operating leverage and drive long-term sustainable growth for The Foschini Group.

“We will continue to scale Bash profitably, increasing sales and operating margins for long-term sustainability,” it said.

“We also continue to work with the industry and government to advocate for fair duty structures that protect local retailers.”

The group said integrating the Bash platform in-store helps employees search and sell The Foschini Group Africa’s entire assortment from a single store.

The integration, dubbed Bashstore, is currently operational in 1,515 stores, and the group intends to roll it out to an additional 2,500 stores by the 2027/28 financial year.

Its shorter-term goal is to roll out the system to an additional 700 stores in the 2025/26 financial year. Bash also plans to scale fulfilment and data-driven store enablement in the current financial year.

The Foschini Group expects the e-commerce platform to grow into a R4.7-billion business by 2029 and transform into a “true omnichannel retailer and platform player”.

Strong sales growth

Luke Jedeikin and Claude Hanan, Bash founders

The Foschini Group released its annual financial results for the year ended 31 March 2025 in early June, revealing impressive sales growth.

It said Bash’s strong performance drove its online sales growth during the financial year, contributing 5.8% to The Foschini Group Africa’s total sales.

“Online sales grew by 43.5% and now contribute 5.8% (FY2024: 4.2%) to total TFG Africa sales,” it said.

Foschini said Bash achieved a standout performance in its second full year of operation, contributing R2.1 billion in revenue.

“It is the digital equivalent of 195 physical stores. To put it into perspective, the R2.1 billion in sales is like adding the equivalent of 64 new stores without leases, buildout, or inventory risk.”

It added that each rand Bash generated delivered R0.25 in profit, and the platform recorded a 26% increase in customer retention over 13 months.

The company said its BashDelivery service now handles over 1.5 million parcels annually, with 59% of orders delivered in under 48 hours at 34% lower cost.

“The platform has also invested heavily in technology to enhance service delivery and increase customer experience,” it added.

“Bash has become more than a digital channel for TFG. It is a platform driving digital transformation across the group.”