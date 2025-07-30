Takealot launching a new business

The Naspers-owned Takealot Group plans to launch a new business unit this week, Takealot Fulfilment Services (TFS), focusing on international trade.

TFS will hold the group’s logistics, courier, on-demand, supply chain, and international freight capabilities under a single brand.

According to Takealot Group CEO Frederik Zietsman, TFS is built on Takealot’s proven systems, and offers innovative, integrated solutions to simplify and enhance delivery processes.

“TFS is a transformative service designed to empower businesses, improve delivery experiences for consumers, and connect communities in meaningful ways,” he said.

The plan to launch TFS forms part of the company’s strategy to grow from South Africa’s most prominent e-commerce retailer into a tech-focused fulfilment partner.

TFS will support a new group of customers, including established retailers, start-ups, and individuals that require affordable logistics services.

According to TFS CEO Francois Retief, the company will offer services addressing every aspect of logistics, from global freight forwarding and warehousing to supporting on-demand delivery services.

“TFS is about creating a seamless fulfilment experience for businesses, consumers, and communities alike,” he said.

“By leveraging a scalable and dependable logistics ecosystem, TFS helps businesses unlock growth and reach new markets — both locally and internationally.”

The services TFS offers draw on the Takealot Group’s logistics infrastructure. The network will help businesses to collaborate more effectively, improving costs and optimising delivery times.

Takealot Group owner Naspers alluded to the launch of TFS in its annual results for the year ended 31 March 2025.

“Takealot is capitalising on its logistics capabilities by forming a new logistics business unit, Takealot Fulfilment Solutions, that leverages its existing assets and scale,” it said.

“It acquired M24 Logistics, a warehouse and distribution business for third parties, from Media24 in September 2024 to complement the envisaged fulfilment solutions.”

According to Naspers, Takealot is positioning itself as a leading full-service e-commerce ecosystem in South Africa by extending its logistics offerings.

Naspers said Takealot has a unique ecosystem, which it sees as a strong competitive advantage for the South African e-commerce powerhouse.

The core Takealot.com business is complemented by Mr D’s on-demand solutions, primarily driven through the TakealotMore subscription programme.

As a result, the growth of Takealot.com and Mr D results in higher demand on the platforms, creating more value for sellers, suppliers, and restaurants.

That leads to greater volumes through Takealot Fulfilment Solutions, both from organic growth on the platforms and third-party logistics customers.

This in turn reduces the company’s logistics costs while driving revenue growth, improving economics for all ecosystem participants, and supporting further growth.

The diagram below, out of Naspers’ results for the 2024/25 financial year, shows how all the parts of Takealot’s ecosystem fit together.