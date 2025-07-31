Woolworths on-demand shopping surge

Woolworths has released a trading statement for the year ended 29 June 2025, revealing strong growth in its online segments, particularly its on-demand delivery service Woolies Dash.

The retailer’s online businesses contributed 6.6% to food and fashion sales, with both segments seeing significant online sales growth.

“Our on-demand Woolies Dash offering grew by 41.6%, with overall online sales increasing by 32.9% and contributing 6.6% to total food sales,” it said.

Overall, Woolworths said its food business delivered above-market turnover and concession sales growth of 11.0% and 7.7%, respectively.

Regarding fashion, beauty, and home products, online sales increased by 22.8%, while overall turnover and concession sales increased by 4.7% and 5.1%, respectively, on a comparable-store basis.

The Group noted that the results reported for the 52 weeks ended 29 June 2025 aren’t directly comparable to those of the 53 weeks ended 30 June 2024.

This was due to an additional week of trade in the 2024 financial year, and Woolworths’ trading commentary for the current period is based on a comparable 52-week prior period.

Woolworths launched the Woolies Dash on-demand delivery service in late 2020, offering users on-demand and same-day delivery for various products.

The retailer began rolling out dark stores to support the on-demand delivery service in August 2024, starting in Cape Town’s CBD.

A dark store isn’t open to the public and is dedicated to fulfilling online orders. Woolworths’ first dark store served the Cape Town city bowl and surrounding areas.

The retailer said its Cape Town dark store had significantly improved product availability for online orders in the area.

Woolies Dash orders are typically fulfilled through local Woolworths stores, meaning online orders compete with in-store shoppers.

“The dark store eliminates this competition, and customers enjoy quicker delivery, thanks to a dedicated environment designed to be online-first,” Woolworths said.

In October 2024, a Woolworths spokesperson told MyBroadband that the dark store in Cape Town had been a huge success and that the retailer planned to launch more dark stores in the future.

“The introduction of our first dark store in the Cape Town CBD, servicing the city bowl and surrounding areas, has been a big success,” they said.

“The dark store drives improved productivity and efficiency, as the space and format is geared to online picking and our online team can scale to increased demand more easily.”

The spokesperson added that the dark store enables Woolworths to offer a complete product catalogue to a larger group of customers.

“We can put more order volumes through a store where we don’t compete with in-store shoppers for either aisle space or product availability,” they said.

“These improvements have contributed to Dash growing by 71% in the last financial year.”

The financial year to which they referred was the year ended 30 June 2024, in which Woolies Dash sales grew by 71.2%.