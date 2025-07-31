Storm about to hit South African tech industry

On Friday, 1 August 2025, South Africa is expected to be hit with a 30% tariff on exports to the United States after talks between Pretoria and Washington failed.

Should the tax changes be implemented, South Africa will be one of many countries targeted by U.S. President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs.

The tariffs will have far-reaching consequences, including for South Africa’s information and communications technology (ICT) sector, which depends on a complex global supply chain.

Originally set to take effect on 9 April 2025, the White House postponed the tariff increases for 90 days to allow time for negotiation following a market crash. Trump has said there will be no further extensions.

As of Thursday morning, 31 July, trade and industry minister Parks Tau said that South Africa had not reached a deal with the United States.

“We actually spoke to the U.S. last night, both at the level of the embassy and also the level of the U.S. Trade Representative,” Tau told 702 Talk Radio.

“They indicated that even they are unable to confirm what the announcement would be.”

Tau said they were encouraged to submit an “enhanced proposal” to the U.S. government, which would then be processed by the White House.

South Africa had reportedly proposed a trade deal that involved a $3.3 billion (R59 billion) local investment in sectors like mining and recycling.

The proposal featured a 10-year liquefied natural gas import deal, U.S. poultry and blueberry imports, and exemptions on certain tariffs.

However, according to feedback from a delegation of Afrikaner leaders who met with senior White House officials, the U.S. wanted commitments from South Africa on issues like property rights and BEE.

The delegation included FF+ leader Corné Mulder, Southern African Agri Initiative chairman Theo de Jager, and National Employers’ Association CEO Gerhard Papenfus.

They met with senior White House officials, including representatives from the Office of the Vice President, the National Security Council, and the Homeland Security Council.

The officials reportedly said that to normalise bilateral relations between the United States and South Africa, there were four preconditions:

The classification of farm attacks as a priority crime. The White House officials pointed out that farm attacks are not addressed with the same urgency and resources as rhino poaching and cash-in-transit heists. The Hawks should investigate each farm attack.

The White House officials pointed out that farm attacks are not addressed with the same urgency and resources as rhino poaching and cash-in-transit heists. The Hawks should investigate each farm attack. An unequivocal public condemnation by the ANC of “Kill the Boer, kill the Farmer”, whether used in song or any other context.

whether used in song or any other context. No land expropriation without fair market compensation. Expropriation should only proceed after all legal processes have been fully exhausted.

Expropriation should only proceed after all legal processes have been fully exhausted. Exemption of USA entities from all Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) requirements. Any race-based legislation that may constitute a non-tariff trade barrier should not apply to USA entities.

Most of these issues made headlines before and after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s meeting with Trump in May.

The South African government said its contingency plan, should the 30% tariffs be implemented, includes finding alternative markets and Treasury-backed tax incentives for the motor vehicle and agricultural sectors.

Impact on South Africa’s ICT sector

Vicus Grové, E-Tax Global Advisory CEO

Vicus Grové, the CEO of E-Tax Global Advisory, said the tariffs would directly impact South Africa’s electronics manufacturing and telecommunications equipment sectors, and indirectly impact various other industries.

These include software and cloud-based services, business process outsourcing, and other tech-enabled services in South Africa.

Grové said that the latest estimates indicate that South Africa’s ICT sector contributes 8% of GDP and creates a substantial number of jobs.

“While the country is not a major exporter of finished tech hardware to the U.S., several sub-sectors will feel the pinch,” Grové told MyBroadband.

He said South Africa exported approximately $460 million in ICT hardware to the U.S. in 2024, mainly components like printed circuit boards, telecommunications assemblies, and solar-linked microcontrollers.

Tariffs will significantly undercut the price competitiveness of companies in the sector. SMEs, which constitute 65% of hardware exporters, may be hardest hit, especially if they lack access to alternative markets or economies of scale.

“Local industry associations predict a 12–15% contraction in exports from this segment over the next 12 months,” Grové said.

Regarding the impact on software and cloud-based services, Grové said that as higher costs get passed to end customers, software firms could experience an estimated 8–10% drop in U.S. revenues by mid-2026.

“South Africa’s Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sector serves over 60 U.S.-based companies, generating more than R25 billion annually,” he said.

“While not directly tariffed, this segment depends on continuous U.S. investment and equipment imports, including call centre infrastructure and proprietary software licenses.”

Tariff-related inflation could cause operational costs to climb, prompting firms to renegotiate contracts or absorb losses.

“Any slowdown in new U.S. outsourcing deals could threaten the sector’s goal of creating 500,000 new jobs by 2030,” said Grové.

The export of telecommunications components, such as antenna parts, signal processors, and data routing units, will be directly impacted.

“South African firms supplied nearly $90 million in telecom-grade components to the U.S. in 2024, primarily for infrastructure projects and rural connectivity solutions,” he said.

Industry analysts warn that with price-sensitive American buyers likely to seek tariff-exempt alternatives from Asia, South African exports in this category could decline by up to 30%.

Ripple effect

President Cyril Ramaphosa met U.S. President Donald Trump in May with a delegation from South Africa, including businessman Johann Rupert and golfers Ernie Els and Retief Goosen.

“It is commonly accepted that the U.S. tariffs will hit the auto, agriculture, and minerals sectors the hardest,” Grové said.

“The ripple effect of that on the overall SA economy will affect the disposable income of the local markets in a seriously negative way.”

Grové said that this would have a bigger and more devastating impact on all other sectors, including ICT as a whole, in South Africa.

“What we should also hope for is that South Africa is not at risk of an additional 100% secondary trade tariff because of Russian oil supplies. That would be the real game-changer,” he said.

“Sadly, if the trade deal with the U.S. is not resolved in the short term, South Africa as a whole will feel the brunt of this punitive trade policy by the U.S.”

Grové said the unfortunate “positive” for the ICT sector in South Africa is that it is not traditionally overly exposed in either product or market mix with the U.S.

While a short-term compromise with the United States would be welcome, Grové warned that local businesses should expect that tariffs are here to stay, regardless of the ultimate and variable percentages.

“The U.S has imposed an average tariff of 22% on around 185 nations, rendering our 30% tariff not out of survival range,” he argued. “Even the EU is at 15%, so we don’t have much leverage for relief.”

Grové said companies should embrace and implement a robust global tariff risk strategy, preferably incorporated in their global tax risk strategy.