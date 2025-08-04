Huawei job shift in South Africa

Huawei’s employment statistics in South Africa have swung significantly since 2021, when 91% of its workforce was foreign nationals.

Responding to parliamentary questions from ATM MP Thandiswa Marawu, South Africa’s labour minister, Nomakhosazana Meth, revealed that this figure has dropped to 46%.

In 2021, Huawei Technologies South Africa had a workforce of 752 employees, comprising 69 South Africans and 683 foreign nationals.

“Huawei Technologies Africa Ltd currently employs 1,402 employees. South Africans comprise 753 employees and 649 foreign nationals,” Meth said.

“Therefore, South Africans comprise 54% and foreign nationals comprise 46%.”

It’s important to note that Huawei Technologies South Africa was deregistered as a designated employer in November 2023. Its employees were consolidated under Huawei Technologies Africa Pty Ltd.

MyBroadband asked Huawei Technologies Africa about its workforce structure in South Africa, and it confirmed that the statistics the minister shared are accurate.

“Huawei complies with local laws and regulations in the countries in which it operates. Huawei South Africa remains committed to building a diverse and representative workforce,” it said.

The Chinese tech giant was founded in 1987 and quickly rose to become one of the world’s most prominent telecoms infrastructure vendors and consumer device manufacturers.

The company entered South Africa in 1999 and set up a local subsidiary to provide communication services in the country.

Its network equipment entered the local market in the early 2000s, competing with legacy vendors such as Ericsson and Nokia.

By 2012, Huawei had surpassed Ericsson as the world’s largest telecommunications equipment manufacturer.

Around the same time, its equipment featured prominently in Vodacom, MTN, and Rain’s 4G networks in South Africa.

MTN’s network began with Ericsson in the 1990s, and later expanded to include equipment from Huawei and ZTE.

MTN and Huawei conducted early 5G trials in South Africa in 2018, and by around 2019, Huawei accounted for roughly 50% of MTN’s network equipment.

Vodacom and Rain use a combination of Nokia and Huawei equipment to power their networks, and Telkom almost exclusively uses Huawei for its 4G infrastructure.

Affordable smartphone powerhouse

Huawei has been a powerhouse in the South African smartphone market for several years, offering a range of high-end, mid-range, and budget smartphones.

It has proven popular among South African consumers despite the obstacle of being unable to offer Google services on their devices due to U.S. sanctions.

According to Statcounter Globalstats’ data for July 2025, Huawei’s South African market share in the smartphone space was 10.03%, just 7.5% less than Apple’s, which holds second place.

It should be noted that Statcounter’s data doesn’t reflect actual sales market share, as tracked by organisations like Counterpoint and the International Data Corporation.

Instead, the data analytics company uses over five billion monthly page views of around 1.5 million websites to determine leading brands and vendors in various industries and regions.

Huawei’s popularity in South Africa isn’t surprising, considering it offers a wide range of entry-level and mid-range smartphones that balance performance, affordability, and support well.

MyBroadband conducted a consumer technology survey in the second half of 2024, and Huawei was the third-most popular smartphone brand among respondents.

According to Statcounter’s data, Samsung is the country’s dominant smartphone brand, with a market share of 51.54%.

This is likely also due to its broad catalogue of affordable devices in South Africa, which makes smartphones more accessible for the country’s poorer residents.

The table below compares smartphone vendor market shares in South Africa from June 2024 to June 2025, according to Statcounter GlobalStats data.