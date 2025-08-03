One South African company will lose R750 million after US tariff hike

The United States’ 30% export tariff on South African goods and the South African government’s failure to secure more favourable terms could cost a factory in Gqeberha R750 million, Rapport reports.

Jendamark Automation employs 500 people at its South African factory, where it produces powertrains, catalytic converters, electric vehicle components, vehicle assembly systems, and software.

The company’s customers include BMW, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen, all of which build cars in South Africa.

However, just 15% of Jendamark’s revenue comes from South Africa, while 50% is from exports to the U.S. The latter is under threat if the 30% tariff on South African goods kicks in on 7 August 2025.

Jendamark Automation managing director Siegfried Lokotsch told Rapport that the tariff will take contracts worth R750 million, which were set to be signed in two or three months, off the table.

Jendamark’s factory also procures components and services from local suppliers that employ roughly another 3,000 people.

These companies will also come under pressure if Jendamark is forced to reduce order volumes due to less business from the U.S.

The company has been frustrated by the South African government’s lack of communication regarding the development or any potential mitigation plan.

“The uncertainty also creates problems because some clients might still be interested despite 30% tariffs, but what if it suddenly becomes 40% or 80%, depending on someone’s mood?” Lokotsch asked.

While Jendamark is diversifying its international customer base to include countries such as Saudi Arabia and Poland, this expansion will not happen overnight.

Lokotsch told Rapport that while Jendamark could hold out against the impact for a few months, the company’s smaller suppliers were at greater risk of going under.

The 30% tariff is expected to hammer the Eastern Cape’s automotive manufacturers and broader value chain, which is already facing a business downturn due to competition from Indian and Chinese factories.

The U.S. already slapped a 25% tariff on South African vehicle imports in April 2025. If the 30% tariff were added, South African-made vehicles would cost 55% more than in previous years.

Such an increase will likely decimate demand for South African-made cars in the U.S., where consumers are spoiled for choice.

Ramaphosa promises relief package

Some of Jendamark Automation’s employees at its South African factory

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently said that government was working on a package to support companies that vulnerable to the tariffs.

“The package consists of a number of measures to assist companies, producers and workers affected by the tariffs on South African exports to the US,” Ramaphosa said.

The tariffs will also impact South Africa’s information and communications technology sector, especially the electronics manufacturing and telecommunications equipment sectors.

According to E-Tax Global Advisory CEO Vicus Grové, in 2024, South Africa exported roughly $460 million in ICT hardware to the U.S.

The products include printed circuit boards, telecommunications assemblies, and solar-linked microcontrollers, primarily exported by small businesses.

In the telecoms segment, South African firms supplied nearly $90 million in equipment to the U.S. in 2024, including antenna parts, signal processors, and data routing units.

Price-sensitive U.S. consumers are likely to seek alternative sources for these products, including from Asia, where certain countries are exempt from the tariff.

South African software firms are also expected to see an 8% to 10% drop in U.S. revenues as higher costs get passed on to end-users.

“South Africa’s Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sector serves over 60 U.S.-based companies, generating more than R25 billion annually,” Grové explained.

“While not directly tariffed, this segment depends on continuous U.S. investment and equipment imports, including call centre infrastructure and proprietary software licenses.”