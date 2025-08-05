The brain behind Takealot and South Africa’s biggest couriers

Somewhere in a small office in Pretoria, a six-person team is running one of South Africa’s biggest integrated courier software systems, supporting between three and six million deliveries every month.

Shiplogic is a South African courier aggregation platform that helps make courier operations more efficient, providing tools to make deliveries smarter and faster.

Its software enables couriers to track all their parcels, dispatch drivers efficiently, manage billing and invoicing, and send live delivery updates to customers.

“If you’ve ever booked or tracked a parcel and thought ‘Wow, this is smooth,’ there’s a good chance Shiplogic is behind the scenes,” CEO Cornel Rautenbach told MyBroadband.

Shiplogic currently processes between 100,000 and 200,000 deliveries per day, depending on the time of month and seasonal factors.

This includes everything from business-to-consumer drops to returns, driver collections, and locker-based fulfilment.

“Over 20 couriers use our platform, and more than a million people in South Africa engage with Shiplogic-powered deliveries in some way.”

Among the country’s most recognisable courier brands that use Shiplogic’s software are The Courier Guy, Internet Express, MTE Express, and Takealot Fulfilment Solutions.

Initially founded in 2017 as part of uAfrica, which was rebranded to Bob Go and merged into Bob Group alongside Bidorbuy (now Bob Shop) in 2023, Shiplogic recently announced it was being spun off.

Rautenbach told MyBroadband that Shiplogic was born out of necessity due to uAfrica’s constant frustration with working on and integrating with outdated courier software.

“Being a tech-focused company that loves creating things, the natural question arose: ‘Why don’t we build something better ourselves?'” Rautenbach said.

“As is usually the case, what initially seemed relatively simple took nearly four years of prototyping, testing, and hard-earned lessons.”

The first iteration of Shiplogic was rolled out in early 2021. Between 2022 and 2025, monthly shipment volumes on Shiplogic had grown by over 150%, with a new courier signing up almost every month.

Clearing the hurdles

The Shiplogic team at uAfrica’s offices in 2021. Andy Higgins, the founder of Bidorbuy and Bob Group’s managing director, is holding the package at the front.

The company’s application programming interface handles over 15 million requests daily, with 99.9% uptime. “We’ve done it all without outside funding, completely bootstrapped,” Rautenbach said.

The Shiplogic mobile app for drivers has also been downloaded more than 10,000 times across the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Rautenbach acknowledged that Shiplogic initially underestimated the complexity of courier operations in South Africa when it embarked on its mission.

The country had a wide variety of delivery types, address quality issues, and informal logistics networks, while data migration from legacy systems was also challenging.

“Many couriers came from platforms that didn’t validate data or manage zones properly,” Rautenbach said. “Getting clean, reliable historical data into Shiplogic was often a messy, manual process.”

Scaling the platform for high-volume clients at an early stage was also a tall order. “We had to quickly figure out how to process tens of thousands of parcels a day, in real time, with high stability,” he said.

“It pushed us to build resilient infrastructure, automate proactively, and adopt best-in-class observability.”

Rautenbach said that spinning off Shiplogic as an independent company allows it to sharpen its focus and double down on solving real courier problems at scale.

“It feels like we’re just getting started — watch this space,” Rautenbach said.

Rautenbach said the decision to keep the core team lean was deliberate, but it was looking to grow sustainably.

“We’re actively hiring across software engineering and technical support,” he said. “If you think you’re a good fit, we’d love to hear from you.”