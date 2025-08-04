Fraud-accused Dimension Data founders and executives are lying, says former BEE partner

Identity Fund Managers says the allegations levelled against it and founder Sonja de Bruyn by a group of former Dimension Data executives are false and defamatory.

Dimension Data co-founders and executives Jeremy Ord, Grant Bodley, Saki Missaikos, Steven Nathan, and Doc Watson are accused of orchestrating a “brazen and dishonest” BEE deal.

The controversial transaction involves the sale of The Campus business park in Bryanston to the black women–led consortium for around R1.3 billion. Dimension Data’s financial statements valued it at R1.6 billion.

This difference between price and book value was among the issues the executives addressed in a statement on Monday. They claimed a fair price was paid and alleged that NTT had sought to manipulate the valuation.

The statement came several months after Johannesburg High Court Judge Denise Fisher ruled that the executives “entered into an illegal scheme designed to appropriate for themselves a secret financial benefit”.

While the five men have appealed the ruling, they said that Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NTT) and its advisors have seen fit to advance their case outside of court.

They allege that NTT, which acquired Dimension Data in 2010, has engaged in a “sinister campaign” to damage their good names and reputations, to drum up support for their prosecution.

“We have therefore decided to set the record straight,” they said.

Ord, Bodley, Missaikos, Nathan, and Watson said they took issue with De Bruyn’s statements in the media, saying that she was misled and taken advantage of.

“Her loaded statement that ‘white privileged or powerful men’ abused the BEE structure for our own benefit, is not only false, but also defamatory and designed to distract from De Bruyn’s role in the scheme,” they said.

According to the executives, De Bruyn was involved in proposing and then implementing an NTT BEE front despite their best efforts to prevent that outcome.

They also alleged that Identity Partners still had about R5 million that was misappropriated from the Fund in 2022.

They said this was when De Bruyn operated a bank account in its name, and after she conceded that she had no authority to represent the Fund.

The executives also alleged that Identity had worked with NTT to structure a secret vendor loan that undermined the whole empowerment transaction.

“The real BEE fronting scheme was developed and implemented by NTT and Identity Partners, with the vendor loan serving as a mechanism to retain economic control, while superficially appearing compliant,” the executives alleged.

The “missing” R5 million

Dimension Data co-founder and former executives Grant Bodley, Steven Nathan, Jeremy Ord, Jason Goodall, Saki Missaikos, and Bruce Watson

De Bruyn and Identity Fund Managers denied the former executives’ allegations in the strongest terms.

Identity said that the R5 million relates to fees that were contractually and lawfully due to it as Fund Manager.

“These fees are consistent with industry norms and were payable to us at the time we ceased managing the Fund in 2022,” it said.

“We instituted arbitration proceedings in relation to the payment of this fee.”

When Identity stopped acting as fund manager, knowing there were legal issues, it put the funds in escrow until all of the legal matters are settled. It said this was the responsible thing to do.

“In response to questions raised by the executives’ legal representatives in 2023 regarding the arrangement, we returned the funds from escrow into the fund management account,” it said.

This account had been dormant and should have been under the control of whoever their new fund manager would be.

“We sent the executives several legal letters regarding these arrangements, and neither they nor their lawyers ever responded to these points,” Identity said.

“We have, over the period, sent full bank statements to lawyers of the executives regarding the status of this account throughout, establishing that the funds have never been utilised since we resigned”.

Identity said the funds are available for inspection at any time to demonstrate they have been responsibly held.

“Their lawyers have never responded to these correspondences, nor to the receipt of full bank statements for the period,” Identity said.

“We believe that the way in which the executives have put this across is another demonstration of how they obfuscate and manipulate facts to deflect from their own dishonesty and wrongdoing, as clearly no funds have been misappropriated.”

Identity Fund Managers said the executives consistently tried to draw them into the matter. However, Identity said it had no knowledge of the executives’ arrangements and that there was no wrongdoing on its part.

“Now they are trying to further damage our names and reputations through this serious, baseless and malicious allegation of mishandling funds,” it said.

BEE fronting allegations

The Campus business park in Bryanston, South Africa

Identity Fund Managers also said the allegation that it colluded with Dimension Data and NTT to gain BBBEE credits was false.

“The executives’ narrative lacks coherence and does not align with the known facts,” it said.

“It is patently false that the vendor loan of this nature has been secret when it was made in full view of all parties involved in the deal and with all properly executed documentation.”

The executives also said that Steven Nathan informed Sonja de Bruyn of their financial interest in the Campus transaction, which Identity Fund Managers denied.

“The executives have never been able to show any evidence of Sonja de Bruyn or Janice Johnston being aware of their involvement in the funding structure – because there is none,” they said.

“To the contrary, all the evidence examined by the courts demonstrates how they went to lengths to hide their involvement.”

Identity said that the November 2024 judgment against the executives highlighted the lengths the executives went to conceal their involvement.

It stated: “Nathan was playing a double game and keeping the identity of the investors secret is without any doubt and cannot but be accepted by this Court in light of these exchanges”.

“We are aware that the executives have been granted leave to appeal the judgment of the High Court; their conduct, however, suggests they are proceeding as though the appeal has already been successful,” Identity said.

“The High Court judgment remains a matter of public record and reflects the court’s considered findings on both fact and law.”

Identity said the suggestion that the judgment can now be treated as though it has no legal or factual significance is misplaced.

“The suspension of a judgment does not erase its existence, nor does it entitle a party to act as if the underlying reasoning and conclusions can be wished away,” it said.

Identity Fund Managers said the appeals process is the appropriate mechanism for testing the correctness of the findings.

“Until and unless the appellate court overturns them, the judgment stands as the only detailed judicial evaluation of the parties’ conduct,” it said.

“We are astounded by the media release and its allegations against us — the Court not only made no findings against us but made it clear that we were not part of the executives’ actions.”

Identity Fund Managers warned that it reserved its rights and was actively considering legal action.

These include defamation and civil proceedings against all parties responsible for publishing and disseminating the executives’ false and damaging statements.