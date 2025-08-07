The man with a matric who launched a South African online PC giant with R50,000

Somerset West-based online tech store Wootware was founded in 2007 by Capetonian Rory Magee as the “Newegg of South Africa,” aiming to make tech more affordable and accessible to locals.

Over the last 18 years, the company has processed billions of rands worth of orders for more than 150,000 customers.

It has also become highly popular among MyBroadband Forum members and readers, especially for its competitive pricing and solid after-sales service.

MyBroadband recently spoke to Magee, who also continues to serve as the store’s CEO, about Wootware’s early years and what has kept it running for nearly two decades.

Magee founded Wootware shortly after matriculating in 2006. His involvement in call-out computer work for various veterinary clinics as a teenager helped develop his knowledge of the local technology market.

“As someone who loves statistics and applying mathematical principles to solve real-world problems, I recognised that retail in SA was filled with optimisation challenges,” Magee said.

“The pricing, service and supply chain inefficiencies I observed in both physical retail stores and the online stores I was purchasing from in South Africa presented what I thought was a clear opportunity.”

A R50,000 inheritance gave Magee just enough runway to act on his idea around the middle of 2007.

He recruited his first employee — a school friend — over a braai. The duo initially ran the operation out of Magee’s father’s house, where they would pack orders on a dressing room table.

Magee described Wootware as a truly bootstrapped operation in its early years. “We started from scratch with minimal capital and zero word-of-mouth recognition in the market,” he said.

“My first colleague and I had to fulfil every single business function ourselves — sourcing products, building PCs, sales, customer service, accounts, and technical support.”

Magee said the first Wootware website was very slow and limited. It also lacked product images, with only basic descriptions taken directly from supplier price lists.

One of the most significant time investments and learning curves was managing the website’s backend software, while simultaneously building out Wootware’s product catalogue and serving customers.

“It was a period of intense learning, long hours, and constant problem-solving, but it laid the foundation for our business as it stands today,” Magee said.

Magee also credits his dad for being “in the trenches” since the company’s early days, helping build things from the ground up.

“His guidance and work ethic have been hugely inspirational, and his support when I started the business was unwavering,” Magee said.

Growth still strong after nearly two decades

Rory Magee, Wootware founder and CEO

Magee has dedicated nearly half of his life to Wootware, and he told MyBroadband he hopes to continue serving the company for many more years.

Wootware’s turnover continues to increase in double digits every year. Over the last decade, it has achieved a 32% compound annual growth rate.

Magee said this performance was possible by prioritising the underserved gaps in South Africa, rather than focusing on “overcrowded races to the bottom”.

Wootware acquired additional warehouse space earlier in 2025 to accommodate increasing inventory and order volumes. It is also currently in an active hiring phase.

The store’s staff has doubled from 28 to 56 over the past five years. Magee believes hiring and retaining top-class staff has been core to the company’s success.

“I’ve found that the biggest game-changer is working with people who treat the business like it’s their own,” Magee said.

“We hire thoughtfully, reward fairly, and share the wins when things go well. When performance is exceptional, we share profits,” he said.

Magee said that nearly 15% of the team already had some level of co-ownership in the company, which is a number it was working to grow further to attract and retain top talent.

Magee advised aspiring entrepreneurs to start their own businesses only if they truly enjoy the continuous learning process and have a deep curiosity and aptitude for it.

“Running a business will constantly test the validity of your assumptions and force you to continually update your mental model of the world,” he said.

“The e-commerce landscape in South Africa continues to evolve, and there are still many opportunities for those willing to put in the work and think creatively about solving real problems for customers.”

He also strongly recommended continuous reading and following two key principles from former PayPal CEO Peter Thiel, which have guided Wootware’s approach:

Competition is for losers — Don’t simply copy others or try to beat people in head-on competition, find unique ways to add value to the market that are currently missing.

— Don’t simply copy others or try to beat people in head-on competition, find unique ways to add value to the market that are currently missing. Be a big fish in a small pond — It’s better to dominate a fast-growing niche than to be a small player in an already large, highly competitive market. Find your specialised area and excel there before expanding.

Magee has also drawn wisdom from a quote by Berkshire Hathaway’s late vice chairman Charlie Munger: “Show me an incentive, and I’ll show you an outcome.”

“Understanding incentive structures, both for your customers and your team, is crucial to building a sustainable business,” Magee said.

Wootware staff photos 2021 to 2023