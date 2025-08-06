What’s Next — Old Mutual’s Nobesuthu Ndlovu discusses the new SMEgo platform

In this What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interview, Nobesuthu Ndlovu discusses how Old Mutual’s new SMEgo platform addresses critical gaps in South Africa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Ndlovu is the Director: SME at Old Mutual. She is an intuitive and seasoned executive and entrepreneur with vast strategic and operational experience in the finance and retail sectors.

Ndlovu garnered intrinsic wisdom by nurturing her business, Burgundy Fly, from its challenging bootstrap start-up phase to achieving R31 million turnover in just 11 years.

She is passionate about entrepreneurship and business, and this is best expressed in her current role at Old Mutual.

In this position, she provides strategic and operational leadership for the SME market segment in the Old Mutual corporate business.

Ndlovu is also responsible for developing appropriate business models and driving sales through alternative distribution channels to achieve revenue, profit targets, and segment key performance objectives.

She holds a B.Com Degree in Information Systems from the University of Cape Town and completed her Honours Degree in Informatics from the University of Johannesburg.

Ndlovu also holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration from the Gordon Institute of Business (GIBS).

The interview

In this What’s Next interview, Ndlovu unpacks the inspiration behind SMEgo and the gap in the entrepreneurial ecosystem it is trying to close.

She discusses the different features and offerings that are available through SMEgo and how the platform is unique.

Ndlovu then discusses how SMEgo can play an important role in helping businesses stay resilient and scalable amid several headwinds facing the South African economy.

She then explains how SMEgo helps organisations access finance in a simpler fashion, before delving deeper into the SMEgo Pitchathon.

The Pitchathon, which is in its second year, offers a total prize pool of R4.2 million, with 14 businesses in the ICT and Financial Services sectors having the opportunity to win R300,000 each.

After discussing the Pitchathon, Ndlovu talks about an overlooked element of entrepreneurship – mental health.

She concludes with closing words about entrepreneurship in the context of the upcoming Women’s Month.

Watch the full interview with Nobesuthu Ndlovu, below.