If you invested R1,000 in Vodacom, MTN, and Telkom at the start of 2025, here is how much you would have now

Five of South Africa’s six Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) listed telecommunications companies have seen their share prices rise since the start of 2025, with one increasing by 181.47%.

Blue Label Telecoms has seen the highest share price growth since the start of the year. If you had invested R1,000 in Blue Label shares on 2 January, the investment would be worth R2,815 today.

Today, similar investments in Vodacom, MTN, and Telkom would be worth R1,346, R1,704, and R1,754, respectively.

This is despite the company reporting revenue and earnings declines in its financial results for the first six months of the 2025 financial year.

It attributed the declines to the struggles its Comm Equipment Company is facing. Blue Label’s total revenue declined by 4% to R7.2 billion during the period.

At the same time, its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation declined by 6% to R653 million.

Despite this, one of Blue Label’s most significant struggling subsidiaries — Cell C — has shown signs of recovery, despite remaining technically insolvent.

In its financial results for the six months ended 30 November 2024, Blue Label reported slight revenue growth for Cell C.

The mobile operator’s revenue increased from R5.96 billion between 1 June and 30 November 2023 to just under R6 billion for the six months from 1 June to 30 November 2024.

It also reported a net loss after tax of R149.2 million, representing an improvement over the R337-million loss reported for the same period in 2023.

Blue Label said Cell C will be able to continue as a going concern for the foreseeable future. It noted the considerable changes made to Cell C’s business strategy, among other operational changes.

“This, together with the effects of the capital and debt restructuring of the business as a result of the recapitalisation of Cell C, is expected to improve both the liquidity and performance of Cell C,” it said.

Blue Label Telecoms’ share price growth in 2025 follows its impressive share price growth between March 2024 and March 2025, during which its share price nearly doubled.

A R1,000 investment in Vodacom, MTN, and Telkom

MyBroadband determined what a R1,000 investment in Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, Blue Label Telecoms, Telemasters Holdings, and Huge Group made at the start of 2025 would be worth today.

Telkom saw the second-highest share price growth of the six JSE-listed telecoms companies. Its share price increased by 75.37% to R58.89 per share.

A R1,000 investment in Telkom South Africa, made on 2 January 2025, would be worth approximately R1,754 today.

MTN Group’s share price also increased significantly in 2025, reaching R157.84 per share on 4 August 2025, a 70.44% increase over its R92.61 share price at the start of the year.

People who invested R1,000 in MTN at the start of 2025 will have seen their investment grow to approximately R1,704.

Vodacom’s share price increased more modestly at 34.59%, reaching R137.16 per share at market close on 4 August 2025. A R1,000 investment in Vodacom from 2 January would be worth R1,346 today.

Telemasters Holdings has seen its share price increase by just 3% since the start of 2025, meaning a R1,000 investment in the company would be worth R1,030 today.

Huge Group is the only JSE-listed telecommunications company whose share price has declined since the start of the year, from R2.05 to R1.90 per share.

People who invested R1,000 in Huge Group at the start of 2025 would have seen their investment’s value drop by R73.17.

The table below summarises the changes in the share prices of JSE-listed telecoms firms Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, Blue Label, Huge Group, and Telemasters from 2 January to 4 August 2025.