The South African university dropout who built technologies that power chip cards and ATMs and founded a double-unicorn fintech in Europe

French-born South African entrepreneur Serge Belamant spent decades working on foundational financial sector technologies, from Saswitch in South Africa to Visa’s Chip Offline Pre-authorised Card (Copac).

He founded Net1 UEPS Technologies (now Lesaka), which later became embroiled in controversy over its role in distributing social grants. Amid the political fallout, Belamant retired and moved to the United Kingdom.

From London, he co-founded a direct-to-consumer ad-subsidised payments network, Zilch, with his son Philip and another co-founder, Sean O’Connor. In November 2021, Zilch’s valuation hit $2.2 billion.

Belamant was born in Tulle, France, in 1953 and moved to South Africa at 14. He attended Highlands North High School, where he learned to speak English and excelled in rugby and chess.

He qualified for university entrance and enrolled at the University of Witwatersrand (Wits) in 1972, where he initially studied civil engineering before switching his courses to computer science and applied mathematics.

Belamant dropped out of Wits after two years and later took short courses in information systems at the University of South Africa.

He spent ten years as a computer scientist for Control Data Corporation, where he won several international awards.

Later, he was responsible for the design, development, implementation and operation of the Saswitch Automated Teller Machine network in South Africa.

As recently as 2016, Belamant said Saswitch remained the second- or third-largest ATM switching system in the world.

He also holds patents for various inventions related to smart cards, payments, authentication, and transaction authorisation.

In a 2016 interview with BizNews, Belamant explained that he became involved with Saswitch in the mid-80s when sanctions prevented South Africa from buying computer hardware or software internationally.

“Saswitch had been built on a technology from Christian Rovsing of Denmark, which decided to pull out of South Africa in totality,” said Belamant.

“The architecture they’d built around their systems was not big enough to scale it to the size that South Africa wanted. They brought in new management, and our first task was to replace their system.”

Belamant said overhauling the system wasn’t simple because, at the time, 14 banks and the Post Office were already connected to Saswitch.

“The volumes were getting to the point where the switch was unstable. Because of sanctions, we couldn’t buy the hardware or software, so we decided to redo everything in-house,” he said.

“We’re lucky enough to have worked with some European companies to get the first full tolerance computer available in South Africa, which I think they called Continuous Processing System 2000.”

Continuous Processing System was a brand used by fault-tolerant server and software producer Stratus Technologies.

From 1983, Olivetti resold its computers worldwide under the CPS/32 brand. Between 1985 and 1993, IBM resold its computers under the IBM System/88 brand.

UEPS, EMV, and COPAC

Lesaka Technologies recently launched biometric smart cards for SmartSwitch Botswana, which was built on Net1 UEPS technology

Belamant explained that the seed for the idea that became his Universal Electronic Payment System (UEPS) was when the banks asked if Saswitch could be retrofitted to offer point-of-sale functionality.

“The cost for this was exorbitant because the communication protocols were different. It would have cost R500–R600 million in those days. Today, it would probably be R6 billion,” Belamant said.

When the banks decided against the investment, Belamant got an idea to tackle the problem differently — by going offline and using smart cards, which he said were still in their infancy at the time.

Although Net1 UEPS was headquartered in South Africa, it did most of its smart card business outside the country initially even though Visa had not yet launched the EMV (chip-and-PIN) standard.

Belamant said they were already in Namibia, Botswana, and Burundi before the South African Permanent Building Society contracted them to roll out domestically.

When Visa launched the EMV standard in the mid-1990s, the UEPS system basically died out in South Africa.

“But it did not die elsewhere in Africa or other countries. We signed up Iraq, Ghana, and Russia, where UEPS actually grew from strength to strength,” Belamant said.

“We had 20 million cards outside of South Africa and nothing much in South Africa until 1999 when we started to get involved in delivering State pensions and welfare.”

In 1995, Visa tasked Belamant with designing Copac, a technology still widely used in chip-enabled credit and debit cards.

A year later, he listed his company, Applied Technology Holdings Limited (Aplitec), on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

The Cash Paymaster Services saga

On 20 August 2013, MasterCard and Sassa announced that there are 10 million active Sassa Debit MasterCard cards in South Africa, following the introduction of the new biometric grant payment disbursement system that commenced in March 2012.

In 1999, the company acquired Cash Paymaster Services from First National Bank of South Africa, entering the business of providing modern welfare payment services.

Bidding on the tenders to provide social security payments to South Africans proved to be a fateful decision for Belamant. The other was listing Net1 on the Nasdaq in 2005.

Belamant explained that when they first acquired Cash Paymaster Services, social security was run at a provincial level, with a handful of companies bidding against one another for the contracts.

After a bid was adjudicated, the losers would inevitably let fly allegations of corruption against the winner. “Candidly, we can’t blame them because we used to do the same thing,” Belamant said.

“When we lost Mpumalanga and Gauteng, we also said there was corruption.”

In 2012, Net1 landed in court over the national Sassa tender. The matter went all the way to the Constitutional Court several times, with the apex court handing down three separate rulings in 2013, 2014, and 2015.

The Net1 contract was declared invalid due to procedural irregularities, and Belamant said their competitors agitated for U.S. authorities to investigate the company thanks to their Nasdaq listing.

Net1 was investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), and indirectly the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

While the SEC closed its investigation in 2015 and the DOJ closed its investigation in 2017, the damage was already done.

In 2015, Net1 withdrew from the R10-billion Sassa tender. Among the allegations against the company was that it had a conflict of interest as it also provided financial services to grant beneficiaries.

Belamant told BizNews that rather than face another lawsuit and FBI investigation, they would rather let Sassa bring its infrastructure in-house and provide financial services independently.

Even if only three million out of the ten million grant beneficiaries at the time elected to use Net1’s services, Belamant told BizNews they would continue to provide their products.

However, Belamant was ousted from his company in 2017. At the same time, South Africa’s social welfare system was plunged into crisis as Sassa had not adequately prepared to take over from Cash Paymaster Services.

After the Constitutional Court allowed Sassa to renew Net1’s contract to ensure grants get paid for another year, the Pretoria High Court ordered Cash Paymaster Services to refund Sassa R316.45 million in 2018.

As a result, Cash Paymaster Services was liquidated in 2020. It applied for business rescue, which Sassa opposed, stating it did not have a viable business plan. After its demise, Net1 rebranded to Lesaka Technologies.

Sassa cybersecurity failures

Serge Belamant, co-founder and former chief executive officer of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, during an interview at his office in Guildford, UK, in September 2016. Photographer: Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg

The South African Social Security Agency’s failure to run a procedurally sound tender plunged the country’s welfare system into chaos from which it has not yet recovered.

Besides the uncertainty created by the 2017­–2018 grants crisis, the government’s in-house systems have proven woefully insecure and exposed Sassa to theft and fraud.

In 2021, former social development minister Lindiwe Zulu revealed that Sassa had to replace all the cards issued to pensioners and grant recipients because the Postbank’s “master keys” had been compromised.

Reports at the time revealed that the bank’s master key was stored in plaintext during a data centre migration in July 2018. Two staff members stored the plaintext key on USB flash drives, and one of the drives went missing.

Between 16 and 28 October 2021, cybercriminals made off with at least R89,459,330 in cash fraudulently transferred to 279 Sassa accounts and withdrawn at ATMs using cloned cards.

The discovery of the fraud was coincidental, with a call centre operator flagging a Sassa beneficiary account they noticed had an unusually high balance of just under R100,000.

In 2024, two Stellenbosch University computer science students, Joel Cedras and Veer Gosai, uncovered massive fraud in South Africa’s Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant system.

While identity verification weaknesses at banks and mobile virtual network operators helped enable the fraud, Sassa also did not validate whether applicants qualified for grants in the first place.

Double unicorn

As for Belamant, he moved to London in 2018 and co-founded Zilch, where he helped his son design, fund, and commercialise the company. He continues to support Zilch as non-executive chairman​​.

By November 2021, Zilch reported that it had 1 million registered users and hit double unicorn status —reportedly the fastest FinTech in Europe to do so since first obtaining Series A funding.

Zilch announced that it achieved profitability in September 2024, with an annual revenue run rate of $130 million (R2.4 billion).