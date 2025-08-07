Temu and Shein milking South Africa dry

A Localisation Support Fund (LSF) report on the impact of offshore e-commerce players operating in South Africa estimates that platforms like Temu and Shein have cost 8,000 local jobs.

In an interview with SABC News, Simon Eppel, director of research at the South African Clothing and Textile Workers Union, described the effect as “smash-and-grab” economics.

“Effectively, what we’re talking about is a smash and grab form of economics, coming into a country, raiding its coffers, raiding the money of its citizens, and exporting its jobs,” he said.

“While it’s a really pleasant experience on the front end, contextually the effect of that is quite devastating.”

The LSF report estimated that the job losses could reach 35,000 in the clothing, textile, footwear, and leather sectors by 2030. However, Eppel believes the impact could be far greater.

“If you go onto a platform like Temu, you’ll see that they’re not just selling those products. They’re selling all kinds of products. Plastic products, storage products, station products, et cetera,” he said.

“So take that 35,000 and just escalate it out across the economy.”

Eppel emphasised that retailers like Temu and Shein have seriously impacted the local market by decreasing prices.

“We’re seeing an escalation of informalisation of businesses as a result of the price distortion from these kinds of retailers,” he said.

According to LSF’s report, Shein and Temu’s presence in the South African clothing, textiles, footwear, and leather (CTFL) market accounted for roughly R7.3 billion in CTFL sales between 2020 and 2024.

This equates to roughly 3.6% of the country’s total retail CTFL market, or 37.1% of South Africa’s e-commerce CTFL market.

“The opportunity cost, given the current levels of local sourcing by South African retailers, is thus estimated to be approximately R960 million in lost CTFL manufacturing sales,” LSF wrote in its report.

Temu’s local expansion in South Africa

In July 2025, Temu announced that it had launched local warehouse support in South Africa, which enabled it to offer the country’s shoppers much faster delivery times.

This lets merchants indicate whether they have products in stock at a South African warehouse. Shoppers don’t have to pay import duties on such items.

The online marketplace tags products in stock at South African sellers as “local” and offers delivery times of under two days, including next-day delivery.

While the platform doesn’t indicate which courier will deliver the product, in MyBroadband’s testing of delivery times from the local website, our parcels were delivered by Fastway.

MyBroadband tested Temu Local Warehouse shortly after it launched, and we were impressed with the quick service and the delivery time, which was under two days.

Temu’s announcement of a local warehouse was the company’s first major indication of domestic expansion since its launch 18 months ago.

The Chinese e-commerce giant launched locally in January 2024, offering reduced prices on products imported directly from China through local logistics partners.

The platform saw a surge in popularity in South Africa and various other countries outside China, driven by its aggressive pricing and extensive online marketing spend in 2023 and early 2024.

The retailer reportedly increased its advertising budget by 1,000% in 2023, a large portion of which was used for paid social media promotions.

Local retailers and representatives of goods manufacturers in South Africa cried foul over players like Temu exploiting tax loopholes to undercut domestic players.

Industry sources identified the problem as South African Revenue Service (Sars) concession that allowed importers to pay a flat duty rate of 20% excluding VAT on low-value imports.

The concession was implemented to streamline the customs clearance process for logistics companies, and demand for international e-commerce increased.

Local retailers claimed that the concession was being exploited to avoid the 45% duty on imported clothes, leading to an unfair playing field in South Africa.

To address the issue, Sars committed to reconfigure the 20% flat duty to align with the World Customs Organisation import guidelines, which it planned to implement in November 2024.

However, the new rules were only implemented in February 2025, as additional time was needed to ensure they balanced the interests of various industry stakeholders.

Temu and Shein were asked for comment on LSF’s report, but Shein hadn’t responded by publication.

A Temu spokesperson told MyBroadband that the platform has expanded the range of products available to South African consumers, giving them more choice and access to items that meet their needs.