Bash showing strong growth

The Foschini Group (TFG) has released a trading update for the 13 weeks ended 28 June 2025, reporting strong online sales growth for the group and e-commerce platform Bash.

It reports that group online sales grew by 45.5% over the period, contributing 14.5% to total group sales. Online sales contributed 11.2% to total group sales in the same period last year.

It attributed the higher contribution to total retail sales to its acquisition of UK-based, multi-channel lifestyle brand, White Stuff.

The Foschini Group Africa’s online sales grew by 40.2% during the reporting period, driven by the continued strong performance of its Bash e-commerce platform.

It said online sales now contribute 7% to its African business’s total sales, up from a 5.2% contribution in the same period last year.

South African e-commerce veterans Claude Hanan and Luke Jedeikin launched Bash in July 2022, bringing all TFG brands together in a single platform.

TFG says Bash has been a game-changer for the company, having accumulated more than eight million downloads within three years of its launch.

Its annual integrated report for the 2024/25 financial year said that Bash is now considered the number one fashion and lifestyle retailer in South Africa.

“It has significantly strengthened the Group’s operating foundation and positioned us to drive future growth in the online space,” it said.

“Bash now has over eight million downloads and is considered the number one South African fashion and lifestyle retailer based on web and app traffic.”

TFG attributed much of its success to forward thinking and launching its e-commerce platform at the ideal time.

“Two years ago, online retail was still emerging in South Africa. However, the rise of global pureplay competitors quickly shifted the market,” it said.

“Recognising this early, we invested in Bash, expecting it to break even in three years. Instead, we reached that milestone in just 18 months.”

TFG announced that it had reached break-even when it released its annual financial results for the 2024/25 financial year in June 2025.