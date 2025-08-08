Bad news about IT jobs in South Africa

CareerJunction has released its Employment Insights report for the second quarter of 2025, revealing a significant decline in jobs for IT professionals in South Africa.

While employment activity in the sector has declined by 20% year over year, CareerJunction notes that IT professionals remain in relatively high demand.

Its Employment Insights report provides an overview of the supply and demand trends in South Africa’s online job market from data collected from around 5,000 of the country’s most prominent recruiters.

“The decline in jobs for IT professionals continued year-on-year,” it said. “Quarter-on-quarter, vacancy volumes in this sector remained the same.”

CareerJunction’s report shows that there is high demand for electrical and electronic equipment technicians.

“These are experts in assembling, maintaining, and repairing electronic systems, from industrial machines to medical devices,” it said.

Demand for these professionals has surged by 57% since 2021, indicating strong employment prospects for job seekers.

“With 37% growth in hiring activity year-on-year, it’s clear that demand for these professionals continues to rise, making it a sought-after role in today’s job market,” said CareerJunction.

It also highlighted high demand for graphic designers in South Africa, with demand for graphic, print, and packaging designers soaring by 63%.

“With a 24% year-on-year increase in hiring activity, it’s clear that creative professionals in this space are in great demand,” said CareerJunction.

The decline in hiring IT professionals has been ongoing for some time. CareerJunction’s report for 2024’s fourth quarter also revealed a substantial decrease.

Hiring activity declined by 19% year-on-year during that quarter, while jobseeker engagement dropped by 9% quarter-on-quarter.

“However, year-on-year and over the last two years, jobseeker engagement has been significantly higher. This indicated that more IT professionals are open to new career opportunities,” said CareerJunction.

Jobseeker engagement was 42% higher in the fourth quarter of 2024 than in the same period in 2023.

Tech jobs paying more than the average South African salary

According to Statistics South Africa’s Quarterly Employment Survey for the first quarter of 2025, the monthly average wage has declined to R28,289 from R28,316 in the previous quarter.

MyBroadband used Analytico’s latest tech salary survey to compare the monthly salaries of prominent IT sector roles and determine the amount of experience required to earn more than the national average.

Analytico’s report compared the monthly salaries for software development, consulting, IT management, security, web development, and tech support professionals.

It also included salary data for C-level executives, but we didn’t include that in this comparison.

The report also broke down the data into how much employees earn based on their level of experience, which is as follows:

Entry-level — Qualified professional with little relevant experience (10th percentile)

Experienced — Professional with relevant experience (25th percentile)

Mid-level — Professional with 5–10 years relevant experience (median)

Senior — Professional who has progressed to a senior level (75th percentile)

High-end — Someone very senior and well-paid (90th percentile)

South African IT professionals with little experience will struggle to find a position paying close to the national average, with some exceptions.

Software developers and IT analysts can earn up to R39,000 and R34,000, respectively, for entry-level positions.

Professionals who fall into the experienced bracket are more likely to earn more than the national average wage.

These include IT consultant, people in IT management, project management, and security roles, and software developers and analysts.

All roles surveyed, excluding tech support and networking roles, earn above the national average once they have five to ten years of experience.

The highest-earning IT professionals in South Africa are software developers and IT consultants, who can expect to earn R79,000 and R70,000 per month, respectively.

Monthly wages that rose above the national average once reaching the “mid-level” bracket include education, research, design, web development, systems administration, and database design.

It is important to note that the results contain salaries from small businesses to large companies and various locations around the country, which can skew salary data.

The table below shows Analytico’s results for salaries earned by various IT jobs in South Africa at varying levels of experience.