Storm hitting South Africa’s tech industry gathers momentum

Global logistics giant Maersk is shuttering its AMEX service, which transports goods directly between South Africa and the US East Coast, resulting in longer lead times and higher costs for local exports.

Speaking to Cape Talk, Andrew Pike, head of the ports, rail, and logistics sector at Bowman’s, said the move will seriously impact South African exporters.

“At the moment, there are only two lines operating. The other one, I think, is MSC between South Africa and the US East Coast,” he said.

“If you take Maersk out of the equation, that leaves exactly one. I doubt very much that MSC has the capacity to carry all of the goods between South Africa and America.”

Once the AMEX service is shut down, South African goods shipped by Maersk will be shipped to the US via Europe.

“Going via Europe is going to push costs up quite significantly. Apart from the costs, the additional lead time will be two to three weeks,” said Pike.

“It makes us very vulnerable. I think the biggest impact is going to be on the cost.”

Pike explained that freight rates will increase for several reasons. Firstly, the route is longer, requiring more fuel to transport goods from South Africa to the US.

Then it has to go via a trans shipment hub, which he explained could likely be in cities like Frankfurt, Rotterdam, and Antwerp.

“You’ve got the cost of moving the container from the ship that carried it there to the ship that is now going to take it to the US. So, add another $200–$250 (R3,540–R4,425) per container there,” he said.

Pike added that Maersk shipments from South Africa to the US will also have to deal with congestion in European ports, which can result in consumers paying congestion surcharges.

“When you start totalling all of that up and add it to the 30% tariff, it just becomes completely unaffordable for American importers, and they will look elsewhere,” he stated.

Bad news for tech prices in South Africa

Technology distributor Esquire Technologies has warned that prices could significantly increase in the next few months as the US tariffs begin to impact pricing.

Esquire CEO Mohamed Cassim explained that many companies, including his, predicted this and stocked up in advance. However, prices will rise as they need to restock.

The tariffs took effect on Thursday, 7 August 2025, directly affecting sectors like automobile manufacturing and agriculture, while exempting critical minerals, copper, and medicines.

“This is a trying moment for South Africa. The 30% tariff is not just about agriculture and auto parts — it affects broader confidence, including in the technology sector,” Cassim said.

“South African technology companies hardly export ICT equipment to the US, but that doesn’t mean we’re unaffected.”

He explained that much of the tech imported to South Africa, including laptops, desktop PCs, tablets, and mobile phones, comes from the Far East.

“The challenge is that many of the core components inside these devices, like processors and chipsets, originate from the US, which is now also under pressure from the trade tariffs issues,” Cassim said.

He said costs are expected to increase across the ICT value chain, even if South African imports aren’t directly targeted.

“Distributors, retailers, and ultimately consumers will have to absorb these increases. With margins already tight in our industry, there’s not much room to manoeuvre,” said Cassim.

The CEO of E-Tax Global Advisory, Vicus Grové, also told MyBroadband the tariffs would impact the electronics and telecommunications equipment sectors in South Africa.

He said the most recent estimates indicate that South Africa’s ICT sector contributes 8% of GDP and provides substantial job opportunities.

“While the country is not a major exporter of finished tech hardware to the US, several sub-sectors will feel the pinch,” Grové said.

He said local ICT exports to the US amounted to roughly $460 million (R8.1 billion) in 2024 and primarily included components like printed circuit boards, solar-linked microcontrollers, and telecoms assemblies.

The US’s tariffs will undercut the price competitiveness of sector players, and SMEs may be hardest hit if they lack access to alternative markets or economies of scale.

“Local industry associations predict a 12–15% contraction in exports from this segment over the next 12 months,” Grové said.