Kieswetter kissing SARS goodbye

South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter is in talks with finance minister Enoch Godongwana and President Cyril Ramaphosa about leaving the tax collector next year.

Ramaphosa extended Kieswetter’s contract for two years in April 2024, and speculation about what would happen at the end of his term has already begun. Kieswetter said the gossip was “unhelpful”.

Africa Intelligence first reported that Kieswetter planned to leave Sars in eight months. The Business Times had also reported that preparations are underway for his exit, citing an internal staff memo.

Ramaphosa appointed Kieswetter, a former chief executive officer of insurer Alexander Forbes, to head South Africa’s tax agency in 2019.

Kieswetter was tasked with rebuilding skills and trust in Sars. The Nugent Commission found the previous permanent commissioner had effectively “dismantled” the institution through mismanagement and maladministration.

Six candidates had been shortlisted for the job, including financial sector tax veteran Nazrien Kader and Mark Kingon, who took over as acting commissioner following Tom Moyane’s suspension and later dismissal.

Kader was Deloitte LPP’s head of tax in Africa at the time. She was since appointed global group head of tax at Old Mutual.

“Kieswetter emerged as the strongest candidate, based on his past experience as deputy commissioner for SARS between 2004 and 2009,” National Treasury said at the time.

Kieswetter oversaw Alexander Forbes’s return to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in 2014. He was also a senior general manager at Eskom, the state-owned power utility, from 1992 until 2000.

In 2023, Kieswetter vowed to retire when his initial five-year contract ended and said he would “definitely” not agree to a second term as commissioner.

At the time, he cited “selfish interest — like everyone else” as the reason for his decision to step back from his duties when his term expired.

“I took a personal decision, at great cost, five years ago that I would come back and make a meaningful impact in an area where I could make a change — I would like to invite more South Africans to do that.”

However, Ramaphosa would later convince Kieswetter to extend his term by two years. This was “to enable an orderly leadership transition in the organisation.”

Tech-driven tax turnaround

Kieswetter is widely regarded as having transformed Sars into one of the country’s best-performing government agencies.

To achieve this, he embarked on a programme to modernise Sars’ systems with the latest technology and adopted the philosophy of making taxes “user-friendly.”

A clear goal throughout his tenure was to make paying taxes easy and tax-dodging expensive.

Using machine learning and high-level data analysis technology, Sars launched auto-assessments in 2021, which further simplified filing for many taxpayers.

The system automatically ingests third-party data to complete taxpayer returns. Taxpayers must then approve or reject the assessment and finalise their returns within three days.

In 2025, auto-assessments reached around 6 million taxpayers, which is expected to grow as the system supports more people, including provisional taxpayers.

Kieswetter also oversaw the return of the High Net Worth Unit and the development of other specialised teams, such as the crypto unit, which targets emerging cryptocurrency tax affairs.

Under his leadership, Sars has brought in record revenue over the years, with a target of over R2 trillion set for 2025/26.

This was despite Kieswetter and his team facing one of the most economically turbulent times in history, including maintaining service levels during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sars has also needed to collect revenue from a narrowing tax base. Taxpayers, particularly wealthy ones, have been emigrating and ending tax residency in their thousands.

At the same time, macroeconomic headwinds has placed middle-class households under strain.

As his final challenge, Kieswetter has been tasked with boosting tax revenue by around R50 billion to cover a shortfall in the budget.