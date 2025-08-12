Four online stores giving Shein and Temu a run for their money in South Africa

South African clothing retailers are putting up a fight against Shein and Temu, with substantial online sales growth in the last two years.

Since early 2024, many retailers have complained about an unfair playing field with Chinese e-commerce retailers, especially when it came to import taxes on clothing.

Shein and Temu surged in popularity locally from late 2023, quickly winning over South African shoppers due to their extremely aggressive prices.

In addition to China’s economies of scale, strong and established global supply chains, and low labour costs, the retailers benefited from low import taxes due to a high-volume, low-value import model.

However, MyBroadband has found that the online divisions of the country’s four biggest clothing retailers have performed exceptionally well over the past two years despite the increased competition.

The Foschini Group (TFG) was a standout grower, with its Bash online store showing tremendous performance.

Launched in July 2022, Bash is the brainchild of Superbalist co-founders Claude Hanan and Luke Jedeikin. It brings all 15 previously fragmented TFG brands together in a single online store.

TFG Africa’s online sales jumped 44.4% in its 2024 financial year and another 43.5% in 2025. Bash has also climbed up the website rankings to become South Africa’s 30th most popular website in July 2025.

Another clothing retailer that has recently posted a strong online sales performance is Pepkor, which includes Pep and Ackermans.

Its clothing and consumer merchandise division grew online sales by 30% in the six months ending March 2025.

While Woolworths’ overall fashion, beauty, and home sales have taken a hit in recent years, this was primarily due to its Australian operations.

The division’s online sales grew 30.4% in the 2024 financial year, followed by a 22.8% increase in 2025.

Mr Price Group has been the weakest performer in terms of e-commerce growth. It is the only major retailer that saw a decline in online sales in 2024, dropping 2.2%. However, it recovered in 2025 by a modest 7.9%.

FNB Wealth and Investments’ Chantal Marx believes Mr Price presented a strong investment opportunity as South Africans grow increasingly weary of the Chinese retailers.

Marx argues that Mr Price Group is a “clear winner” in the discretionary retail space and was well-positioned to benefit from Chinese e-commerce fatigue.

“I think momentum has returned from a retail sales perspective and Mr Price is also gaining market share,” Marx said.

The table below summarises the online sales growth of four of the biggest clothing retail groups in South Africa in their last financial trading updates and full financial year results.

Retailer 2024 2025 The Foschini Group Africa (including Bash) +44.4% +43.5% Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home +30.4% +22.8% Pepkor Clothing and General Merchandise (includes Pep and Ackermans)

Not yet reported +30% (H1 2025) Mr Price -2.2% +7.9%

Tax changes are improving the odds

Photo: MD_Photography / Shutterstock.com

South African clothing retailers are likely benefitting from the South African Revenue Service (Sars) tipping the scales in their favour with import tax amendments over the past year.

Working through local logistics partners, Temu and Shein were able to move sub-R500 packages through customs while only paying a 20% flat duty on these shipments.

This duty was introduced in 2007 to simplify customs clearance for couriers as global e-commerce growth accelerated.

Clothing retailers were understandably irritated by the situation. They imported clothes in bulk and were forced to pay a 45% duty and 15% VAT.

Sars responded by initially levying 15% VAT on all sub-R500 shipments from September 2024, including clothing packages.

In February 2025, the taxman went further by aligning South Africa’s simplified customs clearance processes with the World Customs Organisation (WCO) framework.

Shein seems to have been particularly hard hit by the changes, which have heavily affected the landing prices of clothing, its bread-and-butter product category.

Slant Research recently estimated that Shein’s South African market share plummeted between 2023 and 2025.

Shein’s market share trended around 3% to 5% in the first 10 weeks of 2025, compared with 4% to 9% over the same period last year.

Slant Research also found that the median value of import duty and VAT payments facilitated by Shein and Temu’s logistics partners had increased substantially from September 2024.