Good news for people who shop on Shein in South Africa

China-based global e-commerce fashion platform Shein has introduced a feature that displays and charges import duties due on South African orders at checkout.

Previously, customers placed and paid for their orders through the platform and waited to be informed of the customs levied once the order arrived in the country.

Customers had to pay import duties directly to an international logistics company before the order would be dispatched. These companies included Buffalo Logistics, Aramex, and iMile.

This was a significant obstacle for Shein in South Africa, as many customers were hesitant to place orders without knowing how much they would have to pay in import duties.

However, an update to the Shein platform now includes the customs duty at checkout and asks customers to pay the duty with their order.

The checkout process now includes a “import charge” line item, and according to Shein, the fee consists of customs duties, VAT, and other import duties.

“You do not need to pay any additional charges to couriers separately,” it said.

For some time, South African Shein customers struggled to estimate the import tax they would pay on their orders after the South African Revenue Service (Sars) enforced various changes last year.

The taxman implemented the changes after local retailers and the textile industry complained that Shein and Temu were exploiting tax loopholes, enabling them to undercut South African businesses’ pricing.

The loophole was a Sars concession for low-value imports, implemented in 2007 to enable a simplified customs clearance programme.

This concession enabled players like Temu and Shein to charge customers a flat duty of about 20% of their order’s value, including clothing items normally taxed at 45% plus 15% VAT.

As a result, Sars announced changes to its import tax rules in August 2024 to better align with the World Customs Organisation (WCO) guidelines.

From 1 September 2024, Sars enforced an interim adjustment to add 15% VAT to all imports with a value under R500, in addition to the 20% flat duty charged for these orders.

It planned to apply new import taxes from 1 November 2024 to bring it in line with the WCO’s guidelines. However, these changes were only implemented in February 2025.

Another issue Shein’s new system addresses is the phishing emails and SMS messages designed to look like legitimate customs clearance notices from couriers in South Africa.

Cybercriminals send out these attacks en masse, hoping to snare just a handful of victims expecting direct-from-China orders, whether through Sheun, Temu, Wish, or AliExpress.

Temu and Shein “smash-and-grab” in South Africa

The Localisation Support Fund (LSF) published a report on the impact of offshore e-commerce players operating in South Africa on 5 August 2025.

The LSF estimates that Temu and Shein’s operations in South Africa have cost 8,000 local jobs.

Simon Eppel, director of research at the South African Clothing and Textile Workers Union, described the effect as “smash-and-grab” economics.

He explained that players like Temu and Shein “come into a country, raid its coffers, raid money out of citizens, and export its jobs”.

“While it’s a really pleasant experience on the front end, contextually, the effect of that is quite devastating,” said Eppel.

According to LSF’s report, the number of jobs lost to these operations could reach 35,000 in the clothing, textile, footwear, and leather sectors by 2030. However, Eppel said the impact could be greater.

“If you go onto a platform like Temu, you’ll see that they’re not just selling those products. They’re selling all kinds of products. Plastic products, storage products, station products, et cetera,” he said.

“So take that 35,000 and just escalate it out across the country.”

In response to these claims, a Shein spokesperson told MyBroadband that it operates on a customer-driven, on-demand business model.

“Shein leverages digital supply chain technology to adapt our procurement decisions according to customers’ preferences and purchases,” they said.

“This model is fundamentally different from traditional mass-production approaches, specifically in reducing excess industry waste.”