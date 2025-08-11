Cell C owner gets go-ahead for name change

Blue Label Telecoms has received shareholder approval to change the company’s name to Blu Label Unlimited (BLU) Group Limited.

“At the General Meeting held on Monday, 11 August 2025 at 11h30, all the special and ordinary resolutions were approved by the requisite majority of votes,” Blue Label announced.

The company reported that 84% of the company’s shareholders were represented in the vote, with 0.01% voting against the change. “The special resolutions will be lodged shortly with the CIPC,” it said.

Blue Label notified shareholders in July that it wanted to change its name to reflect its plan to separate its telecoms and non-telecoms business units.

“In light of this strategic shift, the board believes it is prudent for the company’s name to reflect this new direction by omitting the reference to ‘telecoms’,” it said.

Additionally, changing the word “Blue” to the abbreviated form “Blu” aligns with the recent adoption of the trading name and logo “Blu” across various marketing platforms.

It said the name “Blu Label Unlimited Group Limited” had already been reserved with the Companies Intellectual Property Commission.

The JSE has also approved the name change, subject to obtaining the requisite shareholder approval and filing and accepting the special resolutions with CIPC.

Its JSE long and short names will change to “Blu Label Unlimited” and “Blu,” respectively. The JSE share code and ISIN will not change.

The company will retain its history and remain listed in the telecoms sector on the JSE’s Main Board.

Blue Label is the majority shareholder of mobile network operator Cell C. In February, it gained another 10% economic interest in Cell C through its subsidiary, The Prepaid Company (TPC), adding to its existing 63.19%.

Blue Label recently announced that it was exploring various strategic options to unlock shareholder value, including listing Cell C separately on the JSE and increasing transparency with investors.

Exploring different capital sources could reduce or potentially eliminate Cell C’s crippling debt burden, which negatively impacts its balance sheet.

Cell C has also not been transparent about its finances in the past few years, with inconsistent reporting and a lack of comparable data.

Being listed on the JSE will compel Cell C to be more transparent and provide investors with reliable and regular financial reports.

Approach with caution

Chantal Marx, Head of Investment Research and Content at FNB Wealth and Investments

FNB Wealth investment research head Chantal Marx recently warned that there are risks for investors hoping to gain from Blue Label considering listing Cell C on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Blue Label’s share price has grown significantly in the past two years, rallying over 600% from lows of R2.35 in September 2023 to a high of R17.03 on 31 July 2025.

Marx cautioned that bringing Cell C to market still involved a lot of execution risk. “They’ll want that business to at least show a small profit before actually listing it,” she said.

Marx said there was a risk that investors could be stuck in Blue Label for a year or more, as there was a possibility that Cell C would not be ready to list when they would have ideally liked to.