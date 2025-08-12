Prosus gets EU approval for R85-billion Just Eat takeover

Prosus NV’s planned €4.1 billion (R84.56 billion) takeover of Just Eat Takeaway.com has won conditional approval from the European Union, after the Dutch food delivery firm agreed to reduce its stake in another rival to allay competition concerns.

EU fears over potential market distortions were allayed by a pledge from Prosus to cut its holding in Delivery Hero SE to an unspecified “very low percentage within 12 months,” the European Commission said in a statement on Monday.

EU watchdogs were also won over by Prosus’ promise not to exercise voting rights associated with its remaining limited shareholding in Delivery Hero and to avoid putting forward any representatives for its board.

The decision “sends a clear warning to an industry with recent antitrust issues: we won’t tolerate any anticompetitive behaviour that may harm consumers,” Teresa Ribera, the EU’s competition commissioner, said in the statement.

Prosus chief executive officer Fabricio Bloisi said in a statement that the deal paves the way to “build a true European tech champion and lead the next chapter in food delivery innovation.”

Prosus shares rose 0.3% at 4:28 p.m. in Amsterdam as its peers advanced. Delivery Hero shares fell as much as 5.6% in Frankfurt, before paring the drop to 2.4%.

The acquisition of Just Eat would make Prosus the world’s fourth-largest food delivery group, behind Uber Technologies Inc., DoorDash Inc., and China’s Meituan, according to analysts.

Just Eat would bolster Prosus’ food delivery portfolio, which includes holdings in platforms across South America, India and Southeast Asia.

After booming during the pandemic, the industry has faced intense price competition, spurring a wave of consolidation.

Prosus holds several food delivery investments globally, including full control of Brazil’s iFood, its stake in Berlin-based Delivery Hero, and a 25% share in India’s Swiggy.

Just Eat, also based in Amsterdam, operates in 17 markets including the UK, Germany and the Netherlands.