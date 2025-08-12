R3.2 billion private university breaks ground in South Africa

The Solidarity Movement, in partnership with Kanton, has broken ground on the R3.2-billion Akademia campus outside of Pretoria.

The project, announced in August 2024, is one of the largest private-sector investments in South Africa in recent years.

Solidarity launched the Solidarity Akademia Campus Development project as part of its Toekomsbouer (future builder) campaign.

Construction officially began on Monday, 11 August 2025. AfriForum’s head of public relations, Ernst van Zyl, posted a video of the site and its current progress.

“Construction has officially started on the new world-class R3.2 billion Afrikaans Akademia campus outside Pretoria by the Solidarity Movement (of which AfriForum is proudly part),” he said.

Solidarity is building the campus in partnership with Kanton, a real estate development company. It is set to be completed in time for first-year residents to register in 2028.

When complete, it will provide accommodation for 5,000 full-time undergraduate students and roughly 1,500 postgraduate students.

The campus will also feature four men’s and four women’s residences, accommodating 1,500 on-site students.

Kanton serves as a vehicle for financing the development of the new Akademia campus. It approached various institutions and wealthy individuals to fund the initial investment.

The move is a major expansion for Akademia, which has been forced to use interim solutions since 2012 and only launched its full-time campus model in 2021.

The institution currently boasts two campuses, four residences, two-day houses, and an administrative head office in Centurion.

It said the new residential campus, located east of Pretoria, eight kilometres from Solomon Mahlangu Drive on the Boschkop Road, will enable the institution to consolidate its growth in the past decade.

It will also give future campus residents a permanent location where they can experience an active student life.

Once completed, the campus will also feature various restaurants and cafes, as well as sports facilities for rugby, cricket, tennis, athletics, and swimming.

Below are 3D artistic impressions of the Solidarity Movement’s R3.2-billion Akademia campus.