The “Little Man” who brought the movies to South Africa and founded the SABC

Isodore William (I.W.) Schlesinger may not be a familiar name to most South Africans, but the business tycoon was a formidable contributor to the country’s movie industry and public broadcasting services.

The second son of ten children of Hungarian Jewish immigrant Abraham Schlesinger, Isodore was born on 15 September 1871.

The Schlesingers owned a sawmill in the Tatra Mountains on the border of what would become Czechoslovakia, but it was insufficient to support the entire family.

Schlesinger’s father and uncle Moritz emigrated to the United States, initially working as woodcutters. Schlesinger grew up on the outskirts of the Bowery on New York City’s East Side.

Among his first jobs was forging hair clips and selling newspapers to support his family. By the age of 18, he was an insurance salesman and commissioner.

Following the discovery of gold in Witwatersrand, a 23-year-old Schlesinger travelled to South Africa in 1894, against his family’s wishes.

His initial job in Johannesburg was as a travelling salesman for U.S. goods. He moved back into insurance at the Equitable Insurance Company, where he became a highly successful sales agent.

While selling insurance policies throughout the region, he gained detailed knowledge of South Africa and neighbouring countries, including German South West Africa (Namibia) and Swaziland (Eswatini).

Depending on the source, Schlesinger avoided the Second Boer War either because Equitable hired him as regional manager in Ireland or his U.S. citizenship allowed him to return to that country before he moved to Ireland.

He returned to South Africa after the war to launch the African Realty Trust property development firm, which developed new neighbourhoods such as Orange Grove, Houghton, Parkhurst, Parkmore, and Killarney in Johannesburg.

The firm was the first to offer mortgages to salary earners in South Africa. At the end of 1904, he launched his own insurance company, African Life Assurance Society, using £20,000 in earnings from developing Parkhurst.

The company was a huge success. In its first year in business, it sold 2,274 policies worth a combined £1 million, a record for a new insurance business at the time.

Becoming an entertainment tycoon

I.W. Schlesinger. Credit: Hollywood on the Veld by Ted Botha

Schlesinger’s property and insurance successes enabled him to move into the theatre business in 1913, when he teamed up with showman Harry Strodel to create the African Theatres Trust.

At that time, most theatres in the country were running at a loss and were run by multiple smaller companies.

Schlesinger acquired Africa’s Amalgamated Theatres, Empire Theatres, and several smaller distressed theatres, taking them from insolvent to flourishing businesses.

To facilitate the importing and distribution of movies for cinemas in South Africa, he also founded African Films Trust, which built bioscopes throughout the country.

This often involved converting existing theatres into hybrid spaces to support both live performances and film screenings.

By 1915, Schlesinger owned 40 theatres across South Africa. In that same year, he founded the continent’s first motion picture studio — African Film Productions — in Killarney.

Among its earliest productions was 1916’s De Voortrekkers (Winning a Continent), the first feature-length movie made in South Africa.

The film’s scale was immense, with a cast of 6,000. At the time, the British press declared it the “greatest ever produced in the history of cinema.”

African Film Productions became well known for its on-location filming, which was a departure from the largely studio-concentrated productions at the time. It also produced the world’s first weekly newsreels.

Setting the stage for the SABC

In 1927, Schlesinger bought three of South Africa’s oldest radio stations and merged them into the African Broadcasting Company.

Shortly before his 10-year government broadcasting licence expired, Schlesinger sold the company to the state. Its assets and staff were used to launch the South African Broadcasting Corporation in 1936.

By the early 1930s, Schlesinger was a true giant of business, holding controlling interests in advertising agencies, banks, canneries, catering firms, a hotel chain, newspapers, theme parks, diamond grinders, and agricultural businesses.

He was also a friend of Jan Smuts, South African Prime Minister from 1919 to 1924 and from 1939 to 1948. Testament to their close relationship, Schlesinger chose Smuts to be his son’s godfather.

Even during his last years, when he was badly afflicted by arthritis, he continued to be actively involved in his businesses. At one point, he was chairman of 80 companies.

After his death on 11 March 1949, Schlesinger was buried on his citrus farm in Zebediela, Limpopo. He and his wife, Mabel May, had one child.

Schlesinger’s short and sturdy build earned him the nickname of the “Little Man.”

He was known for being an avid reader, always dressing impeccably, and having a high work ethic, often being at the office at daybreak.

Schlesinger’s son John Samuel Schlesinger took over the family business and sold African Consolidated Films and its 40 bioscopes to 20th Century Fox for $28 million in 1955.

That would be worth about $337 million in today’s money, converting to roughly R5.9 billion.

Sanlam acquired the company from the U.S. film studio in 1969 and renamed it Kinekor. It merged the firm with its own Ster Films and Ster Theatres to create Ster-Kinekor.

For those who want to learn more about Schlesinger’s story, Ted Botha recently published Hollywood on the Veld, detailing the rise and fall of the Little Man’s “strangest and most unique movie empire.”