Teraco and Vodacom Business data centres more trusted than BCX and Xneelo

Teraco and Vodacom are the most trusted data centre providers in South Africa’s business market, ahead of MTN and BCX.

This result comes from Analytico’s latest Business Technology Survey, conducted in August 2025 and completed by 1,057 respondents.

The survey results only included responses from people involved in selecting ICT products and services in their companies.

ICT decision makers in South African businesses were asked which data centre provider they trust the most for their company.

Teraco claimed a well-deserved top spot with 25% of the vote. It is Africa’s largest data centre and has seven locations in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban.

Teraco also recently completed an expansion of its JB4 facility, making it the largest standalone data centre in Africa.

Its data centres are also home to NAPAfrica, a not-for-profit neutral internet exchange point. It offers peering for other businesses inside Teraco data centres.

Vodacom Business took second place with 22% ahead of MTN Business, which received 16% of the vote. It also recently won the 2025 MyBroadband Award for Most Trusted Enterprise Telecommunications Provider.

Both Vodacom and MTN Business offer a comprehensive suite of services, such as cloud and networking services, which make them attractive to business users.

These companies’ telecoms backbones offer unique advantages for business users who wish to get their hosting, telecoms and other services from a single company.

BCX is also a relatively popular choice at 10% and offers a variety of services with the help of Telkom Group, of which it is a subsidiary.

The chart below shows which data centres South African IT decision-makers rated as most trustworthy.