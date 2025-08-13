Nedbank acquires financial technology and payments company for R1.65 billion

Nedbank Group has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% of financial technology company iKhokha in an all-cash deal for approximately R1.65 billion, subject to certain adjustments upon conclusion.

The acquisition will see iKhokha become a wholly owned subsidiary of Nedbank, while continuing to operate under its own brand and leadership team.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to conclude in the coming months.

The acquisition includes a comprehensive management lock-in to ensure managerial continuity and alignment with long-term growth objectives.

It also marks a successful exit for iKhokha’s long-standing investors, Apis Partners, Crossfin Holdings, and the International Finance Corporation.

iKhokha and Nedbank said these investors played a pivotal role in supporting the management team in scaling iKhokha’s operations and product innovation.

Crossfin has backed the iKhokha founders from the initial concept in early 2012 to become a uniquely positioned business.

iKhokha has established itself as a trusted partner to South African entrepreneurs. It offers a suite of accessible SME cash advance, payment, and business management tools.

“This is a proud moment for both the founders and the broader iKhokha leadership team,” said Matt Putman, CEO and co-founder of iKhokha.

“Joining forces with Nedbank gives us the platform to scale our impact, further accelerate product innovation, and unlock new value for our merchants.”

Putman said there was great alignment across both leadership teams and that the acquisition opens the door for them explore expansion into other strategic markets on the continent.

“We remain committed to our mission of empowering entrepreneurs and building tools that help small businesses thrive,” he said.

In its announcement about the deal, Nedbank said the move marks a significant milestone in Nedbank’s strategy to deepen its support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SME).

“This acquisition is a natural evolution of our existing relationship with iKhokha and we are incredibly excited to welcome iKhokha to our Nedbank family,” said Ciko Thomas, Group Managing Executive for Personal and Private Banking.

“The acquisition is a pivotal moment in our strategy to empower the SME market. By combining their innovative technology with our deep banking experience, we will provide small business clients with the best-in-class tools they need to thrive.”

Nedbank group chief executive Jason Quinn said iKhokha’s mission and technology align perfectly with the bank’s vision for digital transformation in the SME sector.

“Together, we will unlock new opportunities for growth and financial inclusion in South Africa and potentially abroad,” he said.