Big announcement about R13-billion Vodacom deal to acquire stake in Vumatel and DFA

The Competition Appeals Court has approved Vodacom’s acquisition of a 30% to 34.95% stake in Maziv, the parent company of Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa (DFA).

This comes after Remgro and Vodacom announced that they had reached a settlement with the Competition Commission, allowing the anti-monopoly watchdog to withdraw its objections to the transaction.

Because the Competition Tribunal had already prohibited the deal, a court order was required to overturn its decision.

The case was heard before the Competition Appeals Court unopposed on 22 July, and the court delivered its ruling today, 14 August 2025.

It has taken three years and nine months for South Africa’s competition authorities to deliver a final decision on the transaction. However, with the deal finalised, it will likely provide a template for other companies to follow.

Vodacom and Remgro first announced the transaction in November 2021, revealing that Vodacom had made an offer to buy a stake in CIVH’s fibre assets.

Remgro holds a 57% stake in Community Ventures Investment Holdings (CIVH), of which Maziv is a subsidiary. Maziv was established primarily to facilitate the transaction.

After 20 months of negotiations with the Competition Commission over conditions to attach to the transaction to address anti-competitive concerns, the regulator rejected the deal.

The Competition Commission recommended in August 2023 that the transaction be prohibited. Vodacom and CIVH resolved to make their case before the Competition Tribunal, which blocked the deal in October 2024.

This prompted backlash from the Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition, Parks Tau, who said several important public interest conditions were attached to the transaction that would no longer be realised.

Tau joined Vodacom and Remgro’s application to the Competition Appeal Court to challenge the Tribunal’s decision.

Vodacom and Maziv had committed to a significant rollout of broadband infrastructure in previously underserved areas and to providing free services to schools and police stations.

In their settlement with the Competition Commission, the merger parties agreed to concessions that would further limit Vodacom’s influence over Maziv and expand their capital expenditure commitments.

An internal message sent to Maziv staff on Thursday said there were still regulatory approvals needed from the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa).

However, Icasa had already previously supported the transaction by approving the transfer of ownership of DFA’s network and service licences to Maziv. Control of the licences transferred to Vodacom.

R36 billion valuation

Vuma mast in Alexandra, Johannesburg with Vumacam camera

Vodacom and Remgro also negotiated revised transaction terms, under which the mobile operator will pay between R11 billion and R13.5 billion in cash for its 30% stake in Maziv.

Because of how the transaction is structured, this valued Maziv at R36 billion, with the combined entity that will emerge following the transaction valued at more than R47 billion.

Vodacom also has the option to acquire an additional 4.95% of Maziv. “The option exercise price will be based upon a fair market valuation conducted by independent banks following closing,” Vodacom said.

“The option will be subject to a minimum valuation broadly in line with the final transaction valuation.”

On successful implementation of the transaction, Maziv will acquire more than 5,000 kilometres of metro fibre from Vodacom, as well as all the Vodacom fibre passing 160,000 homes.

The investment will also improve Maziv and CIVH’s capital structure, enabling Maziv to fund its growth ambitions.

It will also enable Maziv to meet its capital expenditure commitments under the conditions agreed with the Competition Commission, and be able to start paying dividends to shareholders.

Maziv has said that the transaction will enable it to rapidly roll out fibre to underserviced but densely populated urban townships like Alexandra in Johannesburg.

It said that without Vodacom’s investment, the rollout to South Africa’s townships would have taken 10–12 years. With the cash injection, that timeline was reduced to five years or less.