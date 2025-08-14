Vodacom intercepts Springbok deal from MTN

Vodacom has signed a partnership agreement with SA Rugby, naming the network operator the first and exclusive official telecommunications partner to all national Springbok teams.

It takes over from MTN, which held the partnership deal from 2017 until late March 2025. Vodacom says the deal represents one of the most comprehensive sponsorships in the history of South African rugby.

“From junior to senior, men’s and women’s teams, and grassroots to global glory, this partnership connects every layer of the game,” it said.

Vodacom said the deal builds on its longstanding relationship with rugby and its existing sponsorship portfolio that already includes the Vodacom United Rugby Championship and the Vodacom Bulls.

The network operator is now the official telecommunications partner to the following Springbok teams and local rugby competitions:

Springbok Men’s and Women’s 15s and 7s teams

Junior Springbok Men’s and Women’s U20 teams

SA Rugby junior development teams

The Carling Currie Cup

The SA Cup

The new Women’s Super League, which is currently in planning.

“This partnership marks a significant evolution of Vodacom’s support of South African rugby, which dates back to 1995,” said Vodacom.

“Vodacom has consistently backed the sport’s development and demonstrated real-world impact.”

It also highlighted its sponsorship of the Vodacom Bulls, a partnership that, since 2004, has celebrated:

Three Vodacom Super Rugby titles

One Vodacom Super Rugby Unlocked title

Five Carling Currie Cup titles

A record three appearances in the Vodacom United Rugby Championship Grand Final

Vodacom South Africa CEO, Sitho Mdlalose, said the company is proud to strengthen its partnership with SA Rugby.

“This partnership aligns with our commitment to equity, inclusion, and driving positive social change in our communities and now, on our rugby fields. Rugby unites South Africans,” he said.

SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer said Vodacom has been part of the local rugby landscape for a long time and, in recent years, has played a major role in supporting the United Rugby Championship.

“Vodacom’s expanded commitment to include all our national teams and local teams is not only a vote of confidence in SA Rugby, but also a power endorsement of the direction we are heading,” he said.

“Their investment enables us to continue growing the game at every level — from grassroots to the global stage — and we look forward to this next chapter together.”

Goodbye MTN

SA Rugby’s previous telecommunications partner, MTN, had taken over the sponsorship deal from Vodacom in June 2017. It signed a three-year deal to back the Springboks national rugby team.

However, the deal lasted far longer, with the MTN logo prominently featuring on the Springbok jersey into 2025. SA Rugby announced that the agreement had ended in late March 2025.

“This has been the most awe-inspiring and rewarding partnership for MTN after coming in as lead sponsors during a more difficult period for rugby in 2017,” said MTN SA CEO Charles Molapisi.

The deal came after a period in which the Springboks hadn’t performed well since last winning the Rugby World Cup in 2007.

“For us, it was about more than branding; it was about redefining transformation by returning rugby to the people and fostering the spirit of Ubuntu,” said Molapisi.

“We demonstrated leadership and commitment to SA sport and could not be happier with the results.”

During MTN’s eight years as the Springboks’ exclusive telecommunications partner, the team won two Rugby World Cup titles in a row, bringing its tally to a record four titles.





