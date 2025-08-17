Threat to Temu and Shein in South Africa

Consumer Goods and Service Ombud (CGSO) CEO Queen Munyai says the South African government must crack down on foreign e-commerce vendors operating in the country.

She said much more can be done regarding education and legislation to improve the safety of online shoppers in South Africa.

According to Munyai, the highest number of consumer complaints in her office relate to online transactions.

“That number keeps growing year by year, so we should, as soon as possible, try and make sure that the online area is legislated properly,” the Sunday Times quoted Munyai as saying.

She added that foreign vendors who don’t comply with South African consumer laws should be banned from accessing the local market.

“Compliance must be a condition of access,” said Munyai.

Her office has no jurisdiction over online platforms like Chinese giants Shein and Temu, which are rapidly taking market share from local retailers and manufacturers.

Munyai said South African suppliers must jump through various hoops to do business in other countries, adding that it’s far easier for foreign suppliers to do business locally.

“It should be the same here,” she said.

Munyai said Temu’s local warehouse support in South Africa makes it more eligible to comply with the Consumer Protection Act and the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act.

Temu launched local warehouse support in South Africa in July 2025, enabling merchants to indicate whether they have products in stock at a South African warehouse.

Munyai added that the CGSO is engaging with these players and they’re cooperating. However, she said engagement is low and not happening the way the organisation wants to see.

While Shein has offered its products in South Africa for several years, Temu launched locally in January 2024 and saw a rapid surge in popularity.

However, local retailers and manufacturers accused the online stores of exploiting customs loopholes to undercut local pricing.

It was later revealed that the “loophole” was a South African Revenue Service (Sars) concession designed to streamline the customs process.

The concession allowed retailers to pay a flat import duty of 20% on orders valued under R500 to reduce the administrative burden on customs.

To address the issue, Sars committed to reconfigure the 20% flat duty to align with the World Customs Organisation import guidelines, which it planned to implement in November 2024.

However, the new rules were only implemented in February 2025, as additional time was needed to ensure they balanced the interests of various industry stakeholders.

Shein and Temu “smash-and-grab” economics

A recent report from the Localisation Support Fund (LSF) estimated that platforms like Temu and Shein have cost South Africa 8,000 jobs.

Simon Eppel, director of research at the South African Clothing and Textile Workers Union, described these players’ effect as “smash-and-grab” economics.

He explained that these players enter a country, raid its coffers, raid its citizens’ money, and export its jobs.

“While it’s a really pleasant experience on the front end, contextually, the effect is quite devastating.

LSF’s report estimates that job losses in the clothing, textile, footwear, and leather sectors could reach 35,000 by 2030, but Eppel believes the impact could be more severe.

“If you go onto a platform like Temu, you’ll see that they’re not just selling those products. They’re selling all kinds of products. Plastic products, storage products, station products, et cetera,” he said.

“So take that 35,000 and just escalate it out across the economy.”

He added that retailers like Temu and Shein have seriously impacted the South African market by lowering prices.

“We’re seeing an escalation of informalisation of businesses as a result of the price distortion from these kinds of retailers,” said Eppel.

LSF’s report revealed that Shein and Temu’s presence in the local clothing, textiles, footwear, and leather (CTFL) market accounted for roughly R7.3 billion in CTFL sales between 2020 and 2024.

This is roughly 3.6% of the country’s total CTFL market, or 37.1% of South Africa’s e-commerce CTFL market.

“The opportunity cost, given the current levels of local sourcing by South African retailers, is thus estimated to be approximately R960 million in lost CTFL manufacturing sales,” LSF said.