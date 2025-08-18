South Africa must say goodbye to Mango

Mango Airlines business rescue practitioner (BRP) Sipho Sono has recommended that the budget carrier be wound down after its potential buyer pulled out of acquiring the company at the end of last month.

Ubuntu Air Services’ decision followed a Johannesburg High Court ruling in June 2025 that declared Mango’s business rescue plan invalid and unimplementable.

While most of Mango’s creditors voted in favour of the plan, Aviation Co-ordination Services (ACS) was unsatisfied with its terms.

Under the plan, creditors would only be paid 4.43 cents in the rand. Therefore, ACS would only have received R1.03 million of the R23.3 million Mango owed it.

The main issue, however, was that the deal included an automatic compulsory cession of creditors’ book debts with no defined future top-up payments.

While Section 154 of the Companies Act strips creditors of their rights to enforce their claims once a business rescue plan has been approved, it does not authorise forced cession without consent.

Judge Denise Fisher ruled that the airline’s business rescue plan amounted to confiscating creditors’ claims and transferring them to Ubuntu Air Services, which would pay no value for them or the company’s shares.

In a circular published earlier in August, the BRP revealed that he had initially planned to challenge the ruling as he believed it was “appealable on several grounds.”

However, Mango’s prospective buyer, Ubuntu Air Services, withdrew from the transaction due to delays that made resuming operations unrealistic.

Sono has consequently proposed a new plan to Mango’s creditors that will see the airline wound down in a structured manner rather than immediately liquidated, as it would result in a better return for creditors.

The expected recovery in a structured wind-down could reach up to 12.18 cents to the rand or roughly 11.48 cents after estimated VAT clawback.

If the airline were liquidated, creditors would receive roughly 2.68 cents to the rand, less than if Mango were sold to Ubuntu Air Services.

Whether Mango’s creditors opt for the wind-down or liquidation, the airline will officially not resume operations.

Out of runway

Photographer: Rob Atherton / Shutterstock.com

Sono had for years maintained that Mango was viable with investment from a private company and its allocation of a government bailout to former parent South African Airways (SAA).

However, he was frustrated by SAA and the late public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan delaying Mango’s R734-million bailout for years.

The minister also failed to respond timeously to Sono’s plan to sell Mango to a private buyer before trying to appeal against the plan.

The Supreme Court of Appeal denied this attempt in early 2024, paving the way for the transaction to proceed before ACS challenged it.

Despite Sono’s assertion that Mango had a viable business case, prominent aviation expert Linden Birns questioned the motivation for acquiring the airline, as its name and brand were all that remained.

“There are no aircraft, no personnel, no routes or licences, and no infrastructure for ticketing sales and distribution, revenue management, operations and maintenance,” Birns said.

Based on Birns’ information, Mango was unlikely to return as a major domestic flight provider under Ubuntu.

“All I have heard — and it is second-hand, unverified info — is that it will not be operating as a scheduled airline,” Birns said. Instead, it would have functioned as the chartered aviation component of Africa Stay.

Therefore, the new Mango would not have opened up more seats and helped bring down flight prices, which have skyrocketed since Kulula’s shutdown and Mango’s grounding several years ago.

According to Sono’s latest calculations, Mango had R382.57 million in cash remaining, while it owes nearly R3 billion to its creditors, including unflown tickets.