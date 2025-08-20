M-Net and DStv co-founder leaves Naspers after 40 years

Naspers and Prosus have announced that Cobus Stofberg has retired as a non-executive director on the two companies’ boards, effective 19 August 2025.

Stofberg has worked at South Africa’s most valuable JSE-listed company since 1985. Before that, he was a chartered accountant and partner at Coopers and Lybrand (now PwC).

His career at Naspers began after his university friend Koos Bekker enlisted him, along with Jac van der Merwe, to pitch M-Net to Naspers chairman Ton Vosloo.

The pay-TV service would evolve and grow into DStv parent MultiChoice in the 1990s. While he spearheaded Naspers’ global expansion, he has largely stayed out of the public spotlight.

From 1985 to 2011, he served as financial manager, chief operating officer, and chief executive of various companies within the Naspers and Prosus groups.

Between 1997 and 2011, he was the CEO of MIH Holdings, an international holding company that held the largest chunk of Naspers’ assets.

He was also interim Naspers CEO during Bekker’s one-year sabbatical in 2007 and director at Nethold, Naspers’ European pay-TV operations that were sold to Canal+ in the 1990s.

From October 2013, he served as a Napers director, and since August 2019, also of Prosus.

Commenting on his retirement, Naspers and Prosus chairman Koos Bekker said Stofberg was pivotal to the group’s development. “We owe him a huge debt of gratitude,” Bekker said.

The Naspers and Prosus boards thanked Stofberg for his commitment and significant contributions to the group over many years.

“His views and unique insight were highly valued and will be missed,” the companies said.

Stofberg’s 0.227% stake in Naspers was recently valued at $123 million (R2.18 billion), making him one of the wealthiest individual investors on the JSE.

He also holds $68.4 million (R1.21 billion) in Prosus stock, bringing his total shareholding in the two companies to $191.4 million (R3.38 billion).